SALT LAKE CITY — In an odd season, Julius Randle has found himself in viral videos as many times for odd behavior in huddles, on the bench and interactions with Madison Square Garden fans as he has for his play on the court.

The latest surfaced Monday morning when video from the Knicks' game against the Lakers in Los Angles Saturday showed Randle being approached during a timeout huddle by video coordinator Scott King. King attempted to show him something on a laptop computer and Randle slapped at the computer and then got into a heated exchange with King before being separated by other assistant coaches and teammate Taj Gibson.

"When you have competitive people, you’re gonna have stuff like that," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said following the team’s morning shootaround at Vivant Arena in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with the Jazz. "That’s normal. Every team has it. It’s competitive people, heat of the moment. They’re good. They’ve got a great relationship. Everyone is trying to win. So, it’s all part of it."

Randle’s most infamous moment in this frustrating season came on Jan. 6 when, after days of being booed at Madison Square Garden and vilified on social media, the crowd cheered him for a play against Boston and he responded by flashing a thumbs-down gesture. He clarified that afterward that he was telling the crowd to "shut the [expletive] up."

But this was with an assistant coach in a game trying to point out some aspect of how the game was being played, a new reality for players in all sports.

"Well, that’s the modern NBA," Thibodeau said. "Hey look, the technology has been great. To be able to look at plays — we see it more in football because there’s a break in play, but when guys come out or timeouts, you always have that interaction. And oftentimes, the player wants to see it. It might be how he’s being defended. It might be a situation that occurred — like, where were they? And so, it’s very helpful. It’s heat of the moment. It’s normal stuff."

Gibson, the team's elder statesman, helped separate them and Thibodeau pointed out that policing these interactions is part of the game.

"I think that’s the case," Thibodeau said. "We’re a team, so there’s gonna be — you know, there’s a lot of interactions over the course of the season. There’s heat of the moment. There’s competition. There’s competitive people involved. And then there’s great respect for Julius, the coaches, so it’s normal. You fix it. Immediately, it was taken care of.

"Those things, you just talk and you move on. It’s not a big deal. This happens in every game with every team."