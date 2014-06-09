Kareem on Melo and the Knicks

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar grew up in New York always wanting to play for the Knicks.

The NBA Hall of Famer and six-time MVP thinks the same could be said about current Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, who has a player option for $23.5 million next season.

That’s a reason why Abdul-Jabbar believes Anthony will ultimately remain with the team.

“I think he might stay and certainly he’s worth it,” Abdul-Jabbar said Monday morning at JFK Airport after participating in a charity event for Delta Air Lines. “The Knicks, in having him, have a key player. They just have to put the right people on the court with him so they can all be successful.”

Abdul-Jabbar added he wasn’t sure what effect, if any, Phil Jackson’s presence as the Knicks’ new president would have over Anthony’s decision.

“I think it will be more along the lines of how the team does, who the coach is and if that’s someone he’s compatible with and who understands how to get them to win games,” Abdul-Jabbar said.