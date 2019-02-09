Kawhi Leonard has held a lower profile than some of his fellow stars heading toward this summer’s free agent market, but he certainly is no less desirable to teams like the Knicks holding huge reserves of salary cap space.

Like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant before him, Leonard arrived in New York and faced questions about his intentions for free agency. He took it in better spirits, too.

Asked how he will approach the decision, Leonard said, “Just playing the season right now. Just talk to people, just see what I want to do.” When he was pressed on what information he is seeking from the people he talks to he cut it off, quietly replying, “I’m not talking about that right now. We’re going to get there. I’m focused on this season. We can talk about the game.”

After a brilliant career in San Antonio last season was a puzzling one, bothered by an injury and an odd separation from the franchise. He was traded to the Raptors and has fit in well and the Raptors are 41-16.

“It’s been fun,” Leonard said. “We’re winning and we’re building something here to get to our goal.”

And on nights like Saturday, he arrived in New York and found a crowd not chanting his name as they did for Irving last week, but chanting for the Raptors as Toronto fans crowded into the Garden.

“It was good to hear,” he said. “We heard the cheering. It gave us an edge and gave us some energy.

“[Knicks fans)] still come out and support the team even with a losing record. That’s what you want I guess from an organization if you’re playing for them.”

Role change for Vonleh

In a season in which the Knicks have shuffled starters in and out Noah Vonleh had emerged as constant, starting the last 37 games and 47 of the 54 games until Saturday. But since scoring a career-high 22 points in Brooklyn on January 25 he has fallen into a funk, connecting on just 28.2 percent of his shots and 11.1 percent from beyond the arc in the following seven games. He was 0-for-3 Friday when Fizdale pulled the plug, but the coach said it’s not just the offensive struggles that caused him to make the move. He had nine points and five rebounds Saturday off the bench.

“I’ve obviously been preaching defense with him a lot,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “And then just not overthinking the game. I thought he started to put a lot of pressure on himself as the season moved on, trying to live up to this certain level.

“Obviously we want him to be a consistent player and play to a certain level. But this is the first time he’s played these kind of minutes and has really been asked to do so many different things. I just want to give him a little reboot and see how this helps him and hopefully it can get him back to playing at a high level.”