The Knicks’ starting backcourt averaged 15.0 points in Wednesday’s 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies at the Garden.

Not bad, right? The problem was the breakdown: Evan Fournier scored 30 points. Kemba Walker scored zero.

It was Walker’s second straight scoreless game. He played 17:10 and only took four shots. When the Knicks tried to make a frantic fourth-quarter comeback, Walker was on the bench and Immanuel Quickley played the point.

Asked after the game if he was concerned about Walker, coach Tom Thibodeau said: "Not really. To me, it’s like Kemba, he’s a proven scorer in this league. Players are going to go through different things. When he's open, I want to see him shoot every single time. He can miss 10 in a row. I believe he’s going to make 10 in a row. That's just the way the game is. Shoot your open shots . . . What he has been doing is throwing the ball ahead really well and I think that's helped us. If you're not shooting well, find something else, find a different thing that you can help us with, and usually he does."

He didn’t on Wednesday as Thibodeau had to go with quicker guards against Memphis All-Star Ja Morant. Rookie Quentin Grimes had some good moments defending Morant, who scored 23 points but shot 9-for-27.

Fournier shot 11-for-18 (8-for-12 on three-pointers). He scored 10 in the fourth quarter as the Knicks were able to knock a 14-point deficit down to six before the Grizzlies finished it.

"He’s in a good rhythm right now and I think that his teammates are doing a good job of searching him out, which I think is important," Thibodeau said. "If people are loaded up on the strong side to Julius [Randle], then that means the back side is open. If we're making plays for each other, we're making quick decisions, guys are going to get in a rhythm because there's going to be multiple touches on every possession for everyone. I like the way he's playing a lot. I think it creates space and opens up the floor for everyone. It's been good. We’ve got to keep them going."

Fournier, after a pair of seven-point games, is averaging 24.3 over his last three and shooting 58.3% from the floor.

"As an aggressive player, you're just trying to look for opportunities," he said. "When you get it going, that feels like every time you touch it, you can create something because there's always space, there's always air space and there's always ways to get a shot off. When you get good looks early, it helps your confidence. We have guys that are very unselfish and that are trying to feed you."

The Knicks open a five-game Western swing on Saturday in Los Angeles against the Lakers, who played the Clippers on Thursday night. LeBron James has been out with a sore left knee and is a question mark for Saturday.