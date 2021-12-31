Tom Thibodeau mentioned Wednesday night that Julius Randle was "nicked up,'' but the COVID test that put Randle in quarantine caught him by surprise.

"You’re doing the testing at night and then you wait every morning," Thibodeau said before the Knicks faced the Thunder on Friday night in Oklahoma City. "It’s like, OK, and you just know it’s a possibility. You don’t know who, but you have to be ready to adapt.''

Kemba Walker was a last-minute scratch after Thibodeau said 90 minutes before game time that he would start at point guard. The Knicks said he has a sore left knee.

Walker played back-to-back games in Minnesota and Detroit but saw only 20 minutes of action on the second night as the bench played the final 15 minutes.

Said Thibodeau, "That’s the great value of the guys who have been on the bench. They have done a terrific job, all of them. They put a lot of extra work in. They come in early to put in work as a group and I think it’s paid off. So when they’re plugged in, they’re ready to go. They’ve been terrific. Right now you see it all around the league. This is our reality."

The Knicks did get Evan Fournier back in the lineup after he sat out Wednesday's game with a sore right ankle.

Familiar face

With Thunder coach Mark Daigneault in health and safety protocols, the assignment has gone to former NBA guard Mike Wilks, who played for Thibodeau when Thibodeau was an assistant coach in Houston.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Thibs actually coached me so I know the level of coach he is," Wilks said. "There are going to be a lot of adjustments."

"I coached him in Houston," Thibodeau said. "Terrific. They’ve got a great staff. It’s a great organization. Mark’s done a great job, their entire staff is excellent. Mike was a great player, quality player, great teammate, just a terrific human being on top of that."

Back again

With their first 10 days expiring Friday, Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney officially signed second 10-day contracts with the Knicks.