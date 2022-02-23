GREENBURGH, N.Y. — After arriving with hype and high hopes, Kemba Walker’s debut season with the Knicks has come to an end.

Walker will shut down for the remainder of the season because of his ailing left knee and focus on getting his body ready for next season, according to a league source.

When Walker was introduced during a news conference at Madison Square Garden last August, there were images of the Bronx native on the video boards outside and a flashy video inside. Family and friends crowded in for this moment that seemed like it had been a lifetime in the making.

But it has been a season filled with highs — an Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor — and lows — a benching that confounded even his teammates. It has now come to an abrupt and not totally unexpected ending. While the Knicks search for a way out of a troubled season, gathering for a return to practice Wednesday, they will move forward without Walker the rest of the way.

Walker played in 37 of the Knicks' 59 games, missing some to rest his knee and nine because Tom Thibodeau pulled him from the starting lineup and placed him at the end of the bench. Walker averaged career lows in points (11.6) and assists (3.5). The high hopes that both sides had when Walker signed on to take over as the point guard for a team in need of a floor general imploded.

When Walker was benched, Alec Burks stepped in as the starting point guard. Thibodeau could now turn to Burks or youngsters Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes or Miles McBride as the team awaits the return of Derrick Rose, who is completing his rehabilitation from ankle surgery.

While Walker showed flashes at times, the reality was what the teams that gave up on him last season knew — his left knee just would not let him be the player he once was and the player the Knicks needed him to be.

He arrived on a low-risk, two-year, $17.8 million deal after being bought out by the Thunder, who came to that parting without Walker ever suiting up after being dealt away by the Celtics. The Celtics limited Walker last season, not allowing him to play in back-to-back games, and as the season wore on it was apparent that the Knicks needed to do the same.

Walker was asked at his introductory news conference if after a long path since his days starring for Rice High School in the Bronx it was the right time to come home.

"I think it is," he said then. "Everything. Perfect timing. Really motivated. Super excited that these guys have belief in me. That’s all I need. I just need somebody to believe in me. These guys do and I appreciate that."

But if the Knicks' front office believed in him it never translated on the court. Even the highlights — the 44-point game on Dec. 23 against the Wizards, the 29-point effort in Boston or the triple-double on Christmas Day against the Hawks — could not hide that he did not fit in what the team had built last season. Walker replaced Elfrid Payton as the starter. But he was unable to defend with his knee slowing him, could not get to the rim the way he once did and was mostly left to be a catch-and-shoot three-point weapon.

Even when he was a starter, Walker rarely was part of the finishing crew. The newly formed starting lineup with the arrival of Walker and Evan Fournier never meshed the way the team hoped.

When the Knicks left for the All-Star break with a 25-34 record, Thibodeau insisted that change would come.

"You look at everything," Thibodeau said. "What are you going to do? How are we going to manage this? It has to be merit-based. A guy is playing good, he plays. If the team is functioning well when he's on the floor, he should play. That's the most important thing. The team has to come first for everyone. This can't be about what's best for any one individual. It's what's best for the group. That's the way it's got to be. We have to do what we have to do. We got a chance to reset here. We all have to take a hard look at what's going on and we got to figure out how we can do it better."