BOSTON — Finally given the chance to escape the bench, Kemba Walker found himself in the starting lineup Saturday night and he performed as well as the Knicks could have hoped for, pouring in 29 points to try to keep the Knicks in a game they eventually would fall short in.

But it was after the game where Walker also found his form. Sitting down for just his second interview since he last played in a game on November 26, he let some of his frustrations out. And he wondered, just like most have, what is next for him.

He got his chance to play because the Knicks had reached peak desperation — six players lost in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Derrick Rose sidelined with a sore right ankle and even a hardship exception allowing them to bring in G League guard Tyler Hall on a 10-day contract. So he started, played 37 minutes and did all he could to help the Knicks before they fell for the eighth time in their last 10 games.

Will he play again when the Knicks begin to get others back?

"We’ll see," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We have to look at everything in totality."

That totality had buried him completely with Thibodeau telling the media that he considered Walker a starter. He wasn’t starting anymore, so he wasn’t playing at all.

"I hate it," Walker said. "I want to play. It is what it is. Guys went down. I got to fill in, do what I can until they get back. I know I should be playing, so no question, it feels great. But whatever situation I’m in, I’m going to stay locked in, stay prepared. Whatever the team needs from me, I’ll be there for them."

But it was just four months ago that Walker excitedly spoke at a press conference on the Madison Square Garden floor about returning to his roots, the Bronx native recalling his high school and college days playing at MSG. Now, asked if he still wanted to stay in New York, he hinted that playing trumps a return home.

"I want to play," Walker said. "I don’t know. So it is what it is. I don’t know what the future holds, you know. I do feel like I have a lot to give still. I don’t know. That’s up to these guys, you know."

Even with the Knicks' decision to sit him, he did provide some offense all season, converting 41.7% from beyond the arc and averaging 12.6 points per game. As of December, 15 players such as Walker who signed in the offseason can be traded. It would seem that in putting him out of action, the Knicks will look to move on from what is a reasonable contract, particularly right now with teams in dire straits to fill holes with injuries and illness.

"I have no idea, brother man," he said. "That’s not a question for me. Like I said, I just have to continue to stay ready. I have no idea what the future holds. That’s not really a question for me."