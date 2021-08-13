TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Kemba Walker, 31, comes home to show what he's learned on the road the last 10 years

Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics reacts after

Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics reacts after a basket during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Print

There is nothing New Yorkers love more than believing we are the center of the universe.

There is something about the shared New York experience — something about living in a city so big, so exciting and, yes, so difficult — that bonds people of diverse backgrounds, that makes us believe that we are all in this together and we are all slightly better than everyone else.

Especially when it comes to basketball.

Look for the Knicks to market the heck out of this sentiment this season as they add Bronx-born Kemba Walker to their team. In fact, exactly one minute after announcing Walker’s official signing this past Wednesday, the Knicks' twitter account posted a video highlighting Walker’s Bronx roots, narrated by actor Chazz Palminteri.

"As they say in a different ‘Bronx Tale,’ you got to do what your heart tells you to do," Palminteri, the star of the 1993 film, says in the video. "And for Kemba Walker, that means coming back to where it all began."

Walker is just the latest in an incredibly long list of New York-bred players to land on the Knicks. According to data gathered from basketball-reference.com, Walker will become the 61st player to play both for the Knicks and a high school in one of the city’s five boroughs.

The players range from All-Stars such as Bernard King and Mark Jackson and Stephon Marbury to 27 guys, many of whom you’ve probably never heard of, who played one season or less for the team. Some of the more famous recent players with New York ties — Carmelo Anthony and current Knick Obi Toppin — don't qualify for this list because though they were born here, they played high school basketball elsewhere.

What’s more, the 6-foot Walker may be the last of the New York City-bred blue chip point guards. New York used to pump out playmakers on a regular basis with a list that includes Bob Cousy, Nate Archibald, Lenny Wilkens, Kenny Anderson, Jackson and Marbury. Now, with the area losing its top high school prospects to prep schools and AAU teams outside of the city, that is no longer the case.

Walker is a dribbling, shooting piece of nostalgia, a reminder of what basketball in this area used to be.

That’s a lot to put on anyone’s shoulders, and it’s not easy being a star in your hometown. Marbury struggled with the giant-sized expectations and playing under, Larry Brown, a coach he didn’t like. Players like Anthony and Jackson flourished, despite not winning it all.

Those who know Walker believe the 31-year-old has both the right temperament, timing and right skill set to succeed in New York and help take this Knicks team to the next level.

"He’s a special kid. You don’t find many Kemba Walkers," said Jim Calhoun, Walker’s former coach at the University of Connecticut, in a phone interview. "The moment he steps on the court, the moment he walks in the locker room, he is going to help the Knicks out a lot.

"I felt the things really lacked was ball movement and penetration. Kimba will give you more of that because he can make shots. From a leadership standpoint, young players are going to see a four-time All-Star. I think that’s a great positive."

Walker, an undersized overachiever, was cut from his high school basketball team his freshman year and wasn’t really on the recruiting radar until he was a junior. At UConn, he unearned the nickname "Cardiac Kemba" because of his flair for making the big play in crunchtime. Walker’s most famous shot came in the 2011 Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden when his buzzer-beater upset top-seeded Pittsburgh. The shot gave Connecticut the momentum to win the Big East title and tick off six straight wins for a NCAA title.

Calhoun said one thing that makes Walker so unique is the contrast between his laid-back personality off the court and his intensity on it.

"He just really has a great sense of what he needs to know," Calhoun said. "It’s kind of funny. He’s one of those kids that everyone loves. You might say he’s a pleaser, but he’s not. He’s a guy that carries a feather and there’s that beautiful smile and everything else about him. But when he steps on that court, he takes out his sword and tries to beat you. That’s who he is."

The one big concern with Walker might be his knees. He played 43 of 72 games with the Celtics this season, sitting out the final two games of Boston’s first-round loss to the Nets because of trouble with his left knee. In his first move as Celtics team president, Brad Stevens traded Walker to the Thunder in June. The Thunder then bought out his contract which allowed the Knicks to sign him two a two-year deal.

Still, Walker is only one year removed from his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, and he is a significant improvement over departing point guard Elfrid Payton. He also won’t have to carry a huge load minutes-wise as the Knicks have Derrick Rose coming off the bench and some depth at guard with Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley.

Calhoun, who knows Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau well, believes Walker is stepping into a great situation for both him and the Knicks.

Said Calhoun: "This is going to be a big positive. People always worry about pressure. Pressure is only what you feel. He’s happy. He’s playing for the Knicks. And he’s a New York kid."

One in a long line of New York kids.

Knicks who attended New York high schools

(Info via basketball-reference.com)

PlayerHS CityHS NameFromToYearsGames
Kyle O'QuinnCambria HeightsCampus Magnet201620183221
Metta World PeaceNew YorkLa Salle Academy20142014129
Stephon MarburyBrooklynAbraham Lincoln200420085287
Mark JacksonBrooklynBishop Loughlin Memorial198820027500
Anthony MasonSpringfield GardensSpringfield Gardens199219965395
Rolando BlackmanBrooklynWilliam E. Grady Career and Technical199319942115
Rod StricklandBronxTruman HS198919902132
Sidney GreenBrooklynThomas Jefferson198819892164
Carey ScurryBrooklynAlexander Hamilton1988198814
Stewart GrangerBrooklynNazareth Regional19871987115
Ernie GrunfeldForest HillsForest Hills198319864298
Len ElmoreNew YorkPower Memorial19841984165
Mike DavisBrooklynEastern District1983198318
Geoff HustonBrooklynCanarsie19801980171
Ron BehagenBronxDeWitt Clinton1979197915
Jim McMillianBrooklynThomas Jefferson197719782148
Dean MemingerNew YorkRice197219774268
Mel DavisBrooklynBoys197419774156
Greg JacksonBrooklynTilden1975197515
Mike RiordanFlushingHoly Cross196919724221
Neil JohnsonNew YorkGeorge Washington19671968294
Freddie CrawfordNew YorkSamuel Gompers19671968250
Dave DeutschFlushingFlushing19671967119
Jerry HarknessBronxDeWitt Clinton1964196415
Tom StithBrooklynSaint Francis Preparatory School19631963125
Sam StithBrooklynSaint Francis Preparatory School19621962132
Bill SmithNew YorkNew York Military Academy1962196219
Ray FelixNew YorkMetropolitan195519606376
Brendan McCannBrooklynManual Training19581960341
Cal RamseyNew YorkCommerce1960196017
Pete BrennanBrooklynSaint Augustine19591959116
Fred ChristBrooklynSt. Francis Prep1955195516
Connie SimmonsFlushingFlushing195019545329
Don AckermanNew YorkMetropolitan19541954128
Joe SmythBrooklynLane1954195418
Ray LumppElmhurstNewtown194919535214
Max ZaslofskyBrooklynThomas Jefferson195119533161
Dick SurhoffQueensGrover Cleveland19531953126
Dick BuntBaysideBayside19531953114
George KaftanNew YorkXavier195119522113
Ed BartelsNew YorkLa Salle Academy1950195012
Tommy ByrnesBronxDeWitt Clinton194719493142
Sid TanenbaumBrooklynThomas Jefferson19481949256
Irv RothenbergBronxRoosevelt19491949153
Leo GottliebBronxDeWitt Clinton19471948284
Sonny HertzbergBrooklynTilden19471948263
Ossie SchectmanBrooklynTilden19471947154
Nat MilitzokNew YorkStuyvesant19471947136
Hank RosensteinBrooklynBoys19471947131
Bob FitzgeraldElmhurstNewtown19471947129
Ralph KaplowitzBronxDeWitt Clinton19471947127
Bob MullensBrooklynBrooklyn Prep19471947126
Dick MurphyCollege PointSt. Agnes19471947124
Frido FreyBrooklynNew Utrecht19471947123
Frank MangiapaneNew YorkGeorge Washington1947194716
Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

New York Sports

Mets manager Luis Rojas gives an update on
Watch: Luis Rojas gives update on Jacob deGrom
Javier Baez of the New York Mets looks
Mets place Javier Baez on 10-day IL
Giants cornerback James Bradberry participates in drills during
Giants' Bradberry looks forward to suiting up against Jets
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the
DeGrom to be shut down for another two weeks
The Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after
Field of Dreams Game most-watched regular-season game in 16 years
Giants quarterback Mike Glennon throws a pass during
Glennon's job on Saturday: Help make others look good
Didn’t find what you were looking for?