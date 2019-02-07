Kevin Durant lashes out about Knicks talk

GREENBURGH -- The Knicks found themselves a topic of lively discussion Thursday, thanks to a player who has been mostly silent – Kevin Durant.

After eight days of refusing to speak to the media, Durant made it clear Wednesday night that he is not happy with everyone’s assumption that the Knicks’ recent trade of Kristaps Porzingis means that he is headed to New York.

“I have nothing to do with the Knicks,” Durant said. “I don’t know who traded [Kristaps] Porzingis. That got nothing to do with me. I’m trying to play basketball.”

Knicks coach David Fizdale said he heard about Durant’s comments but did not see them. He did said he understands that free agency is fun for fans, but at the same time he said the rumors can be hard on players.

“Free agency sparks a lot of stories and assumptions and hypotheticals. I guess that part is fun for people, it’s never easy on players and teams,” he said. “I understand both sides of it. It’s a tough business that way because you just want to be focused on your craft and the guys you have in the gym working and your teammates.

“There’s a lot of hypothetical situations thrown out there at guys. You know, misnomers and assumptions and things like that and things like that. That can become frustrating sometimes because no matter what we still have to have our media obligations and continue to talk about it. I can see where it can wear on a guy.”

It certainly appears to be wearing on Durant, who did not talk to reporters for nearly a week after the trade.

Durant’s media blackout had coincided with the Knicks trade of Porzingis. The Knicks trade was a controversial move on its own merits, but the immediate fallout was a notion around the NBA that in creating enough salary cap room with the deal to chase two max salary free agents this summer the Knicks were already certain that Durant and Kyrie Irving - or your choice of top free agents - were on the way to New York.

While his silence may not mean he’s bound for New York and his proclamation about the trade of Porzingis having nothing to do with him could be just as meaningless, it certainly raised the whispers around the NBA to an even higher decibel level.

His silence stood in contrast to the reaction of Irving, who told reporters the day after the Porzingis trade that he was backing off his promise of staying in Boston long term.

Durant, on Wednesday night, let it be known he doesn’t even want to have to address the issue.

“Y’all come in here every day, ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches, rile up the fans about it,” Durant said. “Let us play basketball. That’s all I’m saying. Now when I don’t want to talk to y’all, it’s a problem with me. C’mon man. Grow up. Grow up. … I come in here and go to work every day. I don’t cause no problems. I play the right way. Well, I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What’s the problem? What am I doing to y’all?”