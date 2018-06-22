GREENBURGH, N.Y. — David Fizdale doesn’t plan to bring Kevin Knox along slowly. Fizdale said he would have no problem starting the Knicks’ first-round pick if he earns his spot.

This is a definite change in philosophy from last year when the Knicks brought in veterans to mentor rookie Frank Ntilikina. Fizdale said he believes the 18-year-old Knox will be productive as a rookie and that he “absolutely” has a chance to start at small forward.

“I have no problem playing him, starting him, whatever winds up coming out of it,” Fizdale said Friday. “I wouldn’t have had no problem doing that with Frank. These guys got to swim now.

“Some of that means there’s going to be some bumps, but you learn faster by going through it. I feel very confident throwing these young guys out there and letting them go through the highs and lows of the league.”

The Knicks really pushed player development at Friday’s press conference introducing Knox and second-round pick Mitchell Robinson. But Fizdale also said when he looks at the Knicks roster, he doesn’t see a natural starting small forward.

Fizdale has a point: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee started most nights at small forward last season and they’re both natural shooting guards. Fizdale indicated they’re not big enough to defend other small forwards.

“They’re both 6-5, and he’s going to have to guard LeBron [James] and [Kevin] Durant,” Fizdale said. “Those are the threes in our league. I feel like there’s an opportunity for him to have a chance to start.

“His body of work, his skill set says it, it fits, it translates. He can shoot the ball, he finishes well around the rim. He runs the floor well. He knows how to get to spots on the floor. Guys that are natural scorers that stuff translates. When you have that kind of skill set at that height with that athleticism, I see him being a very productive player.”

Knox is 6-foot-9, and still growing, but defense isn’t his strong suit. He’s more of a scorer than a defensive player. But Knox believes he’s versatile enough become an all-around player.

“I can play pretty much any position the floor,” Knox said. “But with the league going where it’s going today, you see a lot of guys and wings playing the four, you see them playing the three. Those two positions are kind of where I see myself, being able to be everywhere on the floor, handle the ball, be off the ball, be able to shoot the ball.”

Fizdale said, “He’s just going to be a heck of a basketball player that I’m going to put at every position in the court.”

The Knicks aren’t sure what they have in Robinson, but they’re eager to find out.

Robinson, who the Knicks took with the 36th pick, didn’t play in college last year. He enrolled at Western Kentucky but then left school and trained to be ready in the NBA. The 7-footer has been compared to Houston’s Clint Capela, a strong defensive player and pick-and-roll player. Fizdale said he watched a lot of film of Robinson from high school.

“His timing is incredible,” Fizdale said. “He has a great motor, super long. He has that instinct that Capela has. If everybody had it they’d all do it. This kid was doing it very easily at a young age. Hopefully we can build on that, really give him a defined role, like a Capela type of guy.”

Both players the Knicks selected fill needs. They’re short on wing players and have some uncertainty at center.

Enes Kanter has an $18.6 million player option for next season that he has to make a decision on by next week. Kyle O’Quinn already opted out. Kristaps Porzingis, who Fizdale envisions playing more center than he has in prior years, is out indefinitely as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Knox looks forward to playing with Porzingis, whenever that is.

He said Porzingis FaceTimed him Thursday night after he was drafted and they talked about the fan reaction when they were picked. Fans chanting for Michael Porter Jr. before Knox was taken was tame compared with the vitriol that came upon the Porzingis selection.

“He asked me how the fans reacted and I told him I got the same amount of boos as you got,” Knox said. “So it was fun. He just laughed and he said ‘It’s all motivation and fuel to the fire.’ He said ‘Just work. Sooner or later they’ll be cheering for you.’”