LOS ANGELES-- As the Knicks are limping into the final stretch of the season, heading for the NBA Draft Lottery, the task remains a simple one. Develop the young players on the team to have them ready for what the franchise imagines will be better days ahead.

And the largest focus has been on a trio of rookies who have been handed huge roles, allowed to learn on the job. But as Mitchell Robinson, the untested second-round pick, has become a fan favorite, blocking shots at a prolific rate, and undrafted free agent Allonzo Trier has emerged again as a scoring threat off the bench, Kevin Knox has found himself struggling.

While a combined 6-for-28 shooting performance over the two games may be bringing the problem into focus, Knox has not shot 50 percent from the floor in a game for six weeks. While it may be part of the learning curve for a 19-year-old rookie, it isn’t exactly reassuring to the Knicks who are counting on the most recent lottery pick to fit with the next one.

"Yeah it’s tough. But I’m never going to get too high, never get too low,” Knox said. “My confidence is going to stay high. I’m going to keep shooting, keep getting in the gym, keep working. But it’s definitely tough going through these ups and downs.

“I knew it was something coming into this season I was going to be able to go through a lot. I knew I was going to struggle. I knew I was going to have some times I’d play really well, some times I’d play bad. I’ve just got to be able to stay up, keep working hard. I’m never going to get down on myself. I’m always going to keep going out there, keep playing, keep shooting, keep doing the things I need to do to win.”

The ups have been there, earning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in December. But since then he has seen his offensive performance lag and there is still plenty of work to do on the end. While Knox has maintained that he won’t lose his confidence, his coach believes that may already be the case.

“I think it’s probably a confidence issue because the threes that he took I thought were wide open,” David Fizdale said. “Just wasn’t going down. That one really went down and in and came back out but that’s normal.”

Fizdale pointed out that Knox, after playing one season at Kentucky, has already gone through the equivalent of two college seasons with 62 games down in the schedule. Knox admitted that at times there is soreness and fatigue as he is playing nearly 30 minutes per game. But he believes that getting the opportunity to play these minutes and have his coach live with the ups and downs will help him in the future.

“Yeah, it’s good. Fizdale does a really good job,” Knox said. “He’s going to let us play through our mistakes and stuff like that. But if another guy has a hot hand he’s going to play him. But he lets us young guys play through our mistakes. If you don’t have it going, he’s going to let us keep playing, see if we can get out of that little slump. Like I said, he has a lot of confidence in us. A lot of coaches don’t have that. A lot of coaches might yank you after the first couple shots don’t go in. He has a lot of confidence in us young guys to go out there and just keep shooting, keep playing hard, just try and get to our shots.”