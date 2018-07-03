LAS VEGAS — Kevin Knox spent the first practice of summer league playing both forward positions. The Knicks rookie better get used to it.

David Fizdale continues to talk about playing position-less basketball. The more versatile you are, the better for the new Knicks coach’s system.

“He’s kind of having me handle the ball, setting the picks,” Knox said Tuesday. “He kind of has me everywhere. He said that’s the type of player I am so just show my versatility.”

After the Knicks took Knox with the No. 9 pick in last month’s draft, Fizdale didn’t rule out starting him. There’s a long time to go before the real games start, and the Knicks just agreed to terms with swingman Mario Hezonja, who will get a chance to prove himself.

But this season is about developing young players and laying a foundation for the future. Knox, 18, appears to be a part of that future and is already changing something from his past.

The 6-foot-9 Knox heard the criticisms during his freshman year at Kentucky that he didn’t always play with the same energy. He didn’t disagree with it.

Knox has been working on his conditioning since his college season ended. He said he’s doing “a lot of sprints” and working out two or three times a day. Knox said he’s in better shape now than he was at Kentucky.

“People are going to talk all the time, criticize you,” Knox said. “I listened to my parents, listened to my coaches. They said the same thing. I kind of got better at it.

“I worked on my conditioning a lot this summer as far as getting in extra sprints, so I keep my motor up the whole game. You’re going to get tired at some point during the game. It’s good we got a lot of guys that if I have to sub myself out so I can be on the court 100 percent playing with full energy.”

The Knicks open their summer league schedule Saturday against the Hawks. Knox isn’t setting any individual goals for summer league, just team ones.

“I just want to win,” Knox said. “That’s all I care about. I just want to win. I want to make it to the championship. That makes everyone on the team look better. I’m not worried about personal stats. It’s summer league. I’m just trying to win and get a feel for the game and a feel for my teammates.”

Hicks sticks

The Knicks will re-sign Isaiah Hicks to a two-way contract, a league source said. Hicks was also given a two-way contract last summer when he averaged 4.4 points in 18 games for the Knicks and helped their G League team reach the playoffs. The Knicks’ other two-way contract will be given to former Arizona wing Allonzo Trier. Both players are on the Knicks’ summer league team.