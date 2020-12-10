When Tom Thibodeau got the Knicks head coaching job he was unable to spend time with his team in full, but he did manage to send a message out imploring them to get in the best shape possible.

And as the Knicks prepared for their first game in nine months, Thibodeau singled out a few players as taking that step forward better than others.

"For young guys, our two young guys, they obviously have a lot to learn but in terms of commitment and conditioning, they’re really, really impressive," Thibodeau said. "I would say the vet that has probably stood out the most, there’s actually two, I would say Julius [Randle] is in great shape and Kevin Knox is in really great shape as well."

Knox said earlier this week that this was his goal through the long stretch of time off.

"Really just getting stronger. Upper and lower body," he said. "Being able to get to the basket. I’ve really been working on my shooting. I got a lot of shots up every single day. Really worked on my handle, a lot of my post-ups too. But really just getting stronger. Being in shape is one of the things I really focused on this summer and really just taking my conditioning to another level. I think that’s really been helping me throughout camp."

Rivers sidelined

Austin Rivers will be out of action Friday in Detroit and possibly for much if not all of the Knicks’ four-game preseason schedule.

"He does a little more each day but we want to take it slow," Thibodeau said. "We want him to be completely healthy before we move forward and obviously there are different steps, there’s a long layoff involved. He’s not at the point where he can take on contact yet. He’s doing non-contact and the next phase will be contact and conditioning is a big concern as well. But he’s been around and has an understanding about what he needs to do to get ready to play."