Kevin Knox had waited in vain for his opportunity in the Knicks last two games, playing less than 10 minutes per game in that span — and not at all in the second half of the games.

But shortly before game time Sunday while getting ready in the locker room he was alerted that RJ Barrett was unable to play because of an illness and he would be in the starting lineup. He laughed as he noted that he’d just found out and didn’t know which position he’d be playing or who he’s be guarding, but he was happy to be in at all.

“Of course, I just want to go out there and just play my game,” Knox said. “I think this can be, definitely, a good booster for me. Be able to get some extra minutes, get out there and really just play hard on both ends of the basketball court. And hopefully, lead this team to a win.”

He couldn’t do that and Knox didn’t do anything that would seem to convince Knicks coach David Fizdale to change what has become the plan — forcing Knox to earn his minutes by becoming a better defensive player.

Knox got the start but played just 17 minutes and 40 seconds — including just 3:59 in the second half. He finished with just five points, hitting 1 of 4 from the field, and was saddled with four fouls.

There were plenty of lapses Sunday — some that could be pinpointed as Knox’s fault and plenty that could spread blame around the entire team.

"I’m going to keep holding his feet to the fire defensively,” Fizdale said. “I really want to get him to where he’s desperate to play and see that his defensive effort and focus and execution has got to be there for us to be a good basketball team.”

This was Knox’s first start of the season after he started a team-high 57 games as a rookie last season.

“I adjust really fast to things,” Knox said about coming off the bench. ". . . Just coming off [the bench] and getting a little spark, getting energy, that’s something we all need to do as far as starting the game and when you come off the bench. So it’s something we’re all working on.

“You’ve just got to be ready when your name is called. Like my dad used to tell me when I was growing up, you’re an ankle sprain away from that time.”