GREENBURGH — When the Knicks drafted Kevin Knox, they plucked the second-youngest player to be drafted, 18 years old at the time, and expected the age and inexperience to provide ups and down. And now 16 games into his career, as the struggles have far outweighed the highlights, the questions have come.

Is he really a worthy lottery pick? Will he become the star the Knicks hoped they were getting? But the team insists, and Knox agrees, that better days will come. When a story appeared in a tabloid with criticism of the Knicks' last two lottery picks, Knox and Ntilikina, Knicks coach David Fizdale bristled at the notion.

“I think I’ve got a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old trying to figure out the NBA, the league that’s full of the absolute best players in the world, the best coaches in the world, doing it in the absolute toughest market in America,” Fizdale said. “Give them a break. These guys are learning on the fly.

“Whoever’s criticizing them, let me know how many people can become great at 19 and 20 while they’re being punched in the face and they’re learning it all at the same time. I don’t hear those critics. My kids come in here and bust their hump every day. Our organization, we love our kids. We put our arms around them. We’re in here just trying to get them better every single day. And they’re going to go through struggles. That’s just part of the deal."

Knox has taken to spending extra time on the practice court and in the film room. And the video he has watched is not only of his own play, but also that of players who have gone before him. One of those is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who the Knicks will face Saturday at Madison Square Garden, and who endured his own struggles as a 19-year-old rookie with the Bucks. He averaged 6.8 points that season - less than what Knox is averaging now.

"Giannis came into the league, he struggled,” Knox said. “He wasn’t nowhere near where he is now when he first came into the league. It took him a few years. The thing about him he stayed confident, he stayed working, he stayed in the gym and the weight room and got bigger, stronger, and knew right away he wasn’t going to be able to do what he’s doing now. … It took a few years but now he’s taking over the league, so that’s somebody I really look up to.”

Knox insisted the criticism doesn’t bother him. He noted that critics outside his circle don’t affect him and that the criticism he hears from within he takes as teaching moments.

“I love the criticism because that’s just going to help me go watch film and make sure I can get better at that,” Knox said. “The outside world, I don’t really pay attention to those people like that. But the coaches, Fizdale, he wants me to play harder and I’m going to go out there and play harder. My mom and dad, they want me to get to the rim so I’m gonna get to the rim. I’m going to listen to those people inside my circle because those are people I trust.”

Notes & quotes: Courtney Lee, who has missed the first 23 games with neck spasms, is expected to make his season debut Saturday. Mitchell Robinson is questionable with a bruised left heel.