The numbers may not show it, but Knicks coach David Fizdale is convinced that Dennis Smith Jr. is on the way to the production that the team has been seeking from him.

Smith shot just 1-for-7 from the floor in the Knicks loss in Toronto on Wednesday and is shooting 33.3 percent on the season. Since missing seven games to be with his family following the sudden passing of his mother, he has still struggled, shooting just 37.9 percent in the ensuing eight games entering Friday night.

“I see him playing with a much more clear head, and just with more purpose,” Fizdale said. “And his conditioning is starting to really get there. He’s pushing the pace, he’s starting to pick up the ball again, where he’s defending three-quarter court. He’s just getting his confidence back and that’s the biggest part of it to get him to be who he can be.

“I’m not getting that deep into it, I’m just continuing to push him to be confident and to continue to get himself into the best shape possible. I think once that happens, that will tell us when the next step is. But other than that, he’s been a fantastic teammate and I just felt like he’s come back after his tragedy and he’s come back with so much more perspective. He’s been leading, he's been much more vocal and I just want him to keep rolling like that.”

Simmons watch

The last time the Knicks and Sixers played, the highlight of the Sixers' win wasn’t coming back from 17 down to beat the Knicks, but a first-quarter three-point field goal by Ben Simmons, the first of his career.

“We were just teasing Mitchell (Robinson) about it,” Fizdale said. “Respect everyone. You respect everyone. It was on the film. I told them, I don’t care if he’s made a three or not. You’ve still got to be close enough to challenge that three where he feels you. And Mitchell wasn’t totally off of him. It’s just that I don’t think he felt that closeout. It was just a matter of time before he starts shooting threes and, oh boy, if he starts making threes, the rest of this league better look out.”