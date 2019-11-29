One strange turn for the Knicks in Friday night's 101-95 loss to Philadelphia was that Kevin Knox continued to slide down the depth chart.

After sitting out the second half of two of the previous four games (the only exceptions were when Barrett did not play and when the Knicks emptied the bench in a blowout loss in Toronto), Knox took a complete DNP-coaches decision for the first time in his career.

Knox said that Knicks coach David Fizdale didn’t speak to him about it before the game.

“It was just kind of on the fly,” Knox said. “That’s the coach’s decision. I’ve got to respect it. I’m not mad. I’ll continue to work, continue to get better. When my name is called, I’ll be ready. It’s a little bit (frustrating), but I’m a very positive person.”

“By no means is Kevin buried,” Fizdale said. “He’s going to have to fight his way out of it. I got a lot of confidence that he will.”

Knox said that he understands that he has been on a shorter leash and wouldn’t get into what the decision means in the big picture.

“It’s just basically his decision,” Knox said. “So like I said just now, I’m just going to get back in the gym tomorrow and continue to work, continue to get better, watch my film, continue to watch the guys on the court, so when I do get back on the court, I can be able to perform at a high level.

Simmons watch

The last time these two teams played, the highlight for the Sixers wasn't coming back from 17 down to beat the Knicks, but a first-quarter three-point field goal by Ben Simmons, the first of his career.

“We were just teasing Mitchell (Robinson) about it,” Fizdale said. “Respect everyone. You respect everyone. It was on the film. I told them, I don’t care if he’s made a three or not. You’ve still got to be close enough to challenge that three where he feels you. And Mitchell wasn’t totally off of him. It’s just that I don’t think he felt that closeout. It was just a matter of time before he starts shooting threes and, oh boy, if he starts making threes, the rest of this league better look out.”