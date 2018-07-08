Emmanuel Mudiay didn’t make a good first impression with his play for the Knicks last season, but he’s making on one David Fizdale.

Mudiay is not playing in summer league, but the point guard is in Las Vegas with them working on his game and learning Fizdale’s system.

“I’m just trying to pick up on some of the stuff that he’s teaching,” Mudiay said. “I’m considered one of the young guys as well so just coming out here trying to learn as much as I can and just show that I’m really invested. I want to learn as much as I can.”

The Knicks acquired Mudiay from Denver in a three-team deal at the trade deadline, and he struggled to find his way with his new team ad teammates. The No. 7 pick in the 2015 draft, Mudiay averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 assists and shot just 36.8 percent from the field.

From watching film, Fizdale said Mudiay, who has regressed since his rookie season, looked “uncertain” and “tight.” Mudiay’s been working with the Knicks coaches and training staff since May 1, so he should be more comfortable.

Fizdale said the coaches have been working on “some technical stuff’ with Mudiay, including getting the hitch out of his shot, making him a better finisher and a more reliable defender.

“There’s something there,” Fizdale said. “An explosiveness, there’s a physical presence there at that guard position that he brings that I like the idea of me trying to reach in there and dive into it.”

The Knicks, who face Utah in summer league Sunday, have taken chances on low-risk, high-reward players lately.

They did with that Trey Burke last year. Burke was trending downward after a strong rookie season in Utah in 2013-14. But the Knicks signed him in training camp last year.

Burke spent the first four months of last season in the G League before the Knicks signed him, and he had an impressive finish to last season. Burke averaged 12.8 points and 4.7 assists in 36 games for the Knicks, and could be their starting point guard this season.

Newly signed Mario Hezonja is the latest player the Knicks brought in hoping a change of scenery, different voices and a new system lead to positive results. Hezonja has been mostly disappointing since being taken two picks ahead of Mudiay in 2015.

Fizdale said Mudiay was well-coached in Denver by Mike Malone, a one-time Knicks’ assistant. It just didn’t work out, and now Fizdale wants to see if he can help Mudiay reach his potential.

“I see a guy who was drafted high in the lottery,” Fizdale said. “It didn’t work out in his first destination. But a lot of people would’ve drafted him where they drafted him

“It’s not a lot of stuff that’s wrong. It’s just trying to put him in a position to highlight his attributes and put him in a position to be successful while at the same time adding little things to his game.”

When the Knicks acquired Muiday — they gave up Doug McDermott and a second-round pick — they also were in talks for Elfrid Payton. But he was an expiring contract. They liked that Mudiay still had another year left on his deal so they could get a look at him and decide whether he’s a part of their long-term future.

Fizdale said he would be play the point guards, including Frank Ntilikina together at times. Ntilikina likely has longer staying power than Mudiay.

The Knicks could try to trade Mudiay in-season to get something in return or just let him walk after the season when they plan to clear money for free agency and a shot at Kyrie Irving.

Mudiay said he wants to prove he’s better than people are saying, and he believes he will do that with the help of Fizdale, a former assistant with the Heat when Miami reached four straight NBA Finals.

“He’ll help a lot,” Muiday said. “He’s been around some of the best of the best, if not the best in the world. I think his knowledge of the game and everything that he does - he’s really detailed - so that helps a lot, being more detailed. He can break down the game.

“He was a development coach at one point too, so the fact that he’s hands on really helps. He gives me a lot of confidence.”

Roster roulette rolls along

The Knicks could still make changes to their roster.

Fizdale said they have talked about adding another veteran to this young team. The Knicks need players to help the young players in this developmental season. They have 13 players who are 25 or younger.

“There’s still time to do some things and plug some gaps with some quality leadership and veteran leadership,” Fizdale said. “But at the same time you got to be right with that. You can’t bring in a guy who is looking for more than we can give because that could end up tearing your locker room apart.”

The Knicks are banking on 30-year-old Lance Thomas to continue to lead them. But their two oldest players Courtney Lee (32) and Joakim Noah (33) appear to be on borrowed time. The Knicks plan to shed salary for next summer’s free-agent palooza. Lee and Noah both have two years left on their deals.

After signing free-agent forward Hezonja, the Knicks have $2.1 million left of their midlevel exception and the $3.4 million biannual exception for free agency. Second-round pick Mitchell Robinson is expected to get part of the midlevel.

“Were going to be real specific with who we surround these kids with,” Fizdale said. “Make sure they’re quality people, high character guys who come every day and do their job. Guys that aren’t trying to eat the young. Try to put people around that’s going to help develop these guys.”