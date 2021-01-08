Disappointing night for Knicks as they lose to Thunder

It’s hard to imagine that just over two weeks into the season, the Knicks might be a victim of lofty expectations. But here they were at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, suddenly finding themselves with a chance to push their win total within one of the best figure in the NBA. For a rare night, they were the favorites as they faced the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Maybe it’s easy to get carried away by the 5-3 record the Knicks brought into the game or by the way they had battled back from 15- and 18-point deficits to win the previous two games. So it seemed unfamiliar when the Thunder started the game shooting brutally and playing sluggishly and the Knicks seemed incapable of keeping up with even that pace.

With expectations comes frustration when they aren’t met. And for a night, maybe it was for the best that Madison Square Garden was empty as the Knicks fell to the Thunder, 101-89.

If the fan base and even the players were excited by the early start, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has seen enough to know that there still is a long path to navigate for the team.

"Winning is always good, but I think it’s more what we do each and every day," Thibodeau said before the game. "There’s ups and downs in a season. If we’re doing the right things each day, we’ll get better and better. That’s what you strive towards each day, that improvement. It’s a long season and we have to keep growing. There’s a lot of areas that we have to do a lot better in."

Instead of the late heroics, this time the Knicks squandered an early 11-point lead and watched the Thunder pull away down the stretch. There were none of the usual heroics from Julius Randle, who had been carrying the team much of the season, or Austin Rivers, who has dominated fourth quarters since his return.

Randle was scoreless in the first half, plagued by foul trouble that had him limited to 10 minutes of action after he entered the night leading the NBA in minutes per game. He did score 11 points in the third quarter. But the frustration continued, as he was hit with a technical foul.

The Knicks went into the fourth quarter trailing by only 69-63, but sloppy turnovers, missed free throws and unreliable defense erased much of the good feelings they brought into the night. OKC built the lead to as many as 13 in the fourth quarter.

At one point, the huge video board at the Garden pumped repeated cries of "De-Fense" through the empty arena, trying to prompt a chant from the empty seats. As it played, the Thunder's Hamidou Diallo soared through a wide-open lane for a dunk.

Immanuel Quickley, who had played so well in his first few games, shot 1-for-9. Randle finished with a line of 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists that looked much better in the boxscore than it did on the court.

RJ Barrett had 19 points and Elfrid Payton added 16 for the Knicks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Diallo added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder.

"I think you’ve got to trust the process regardless, through the good and the bad," Barrett said in the morning. "Getting those wins early, it’s definitely a great feeling. I feel like understanding what we can do and it pushes us even more, pushes us to be even better so we can be one of the top teams.

"We just fight. If you watch those [comebacks], we just, we really lock in on the defensive end and it just opens up our whole offense. Everybody eats. Everybody feels good. Everybody’s a part of the game. Everybody’s making shots. It’s a really great feeling to play on a team like that."