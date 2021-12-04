Knicks fall behind by 30 in 14-point loss to Nuggets

It was an early afternoon at Madison Square Garden, the kind of outing in which families crowd the stands after soaking up the holiday cheer around the city. And it took the Knicks little time to turn the oohs and aahs of the holiday spirit into spirited boos raining down on the home team.

Facing a shorthanded Denver Nuggets squad that had lost seven of its last eight games, the Knicks came out flat from the start. After a brief rally early in the third quarter, they were humiliated on their home court as the crowd — deservedly — taunted them. They fell behind by as many as 30 points in a 113-99 loss that dropped them below .500 for the first time this season at 11-12.

Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in only 26:56 for the Nuggets before sitting out the fourth quarter. Zeke Nnaji, who entered the game averaging 6.8 points in 12.1 minutes per game, added 21 points and eight rebounds in 33:40. The Nuggets shot 20-for-43 from three-point range.

Jullius Randle had 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Knicks, who fell to 5-8 at home.

It hardly was the first time that the Knicks have had trouble with Jokic and the Nuggets. Last season the Nuggets came to New York and beat the Knicks by 25 — after which Mitchell Robinson said of guarding Jokic, "It’s not that hard." And a year earlier, David Fizdale’s coaching career in New York came to an end with a 37-point loss to the Nuggets.

The Nuggets arrived in the midst of a seven-game, 13-day road trip and playing severely shorthanded. Already without Jamal Murray, who is rehabilitating after suffering a torn ACL last season, and Michael Porter Jr., who is possibly lost for the season with a back injury, the Nuggets had to leave three players behind in Orlando because of COVID-19 protocols. Austin Rivers tested positive and Bones Hyland and Bol Bol were close contacts and unvaccinated.

But they had Jokic, and that proved to be more than enough. The reigning NBA MVP dominated whichever defender the Knicks sent at him. It’s hard to find a Denver player who didn’t play well, but a particular problem for the Knicks was second-year player Nnaji, who had 16 points in the first half.

After falling behind 44-28 in the second quarter, the Knicks closed to within 69-63 on a three-point field goal by Alec Burks 3:58 into the half. But with a chance to cut the deficit even further, Randle lost the ball and Monte Morris found Jeff Green ahead of the field for a layup. Randle missed a shot and Jokic beat Burks inside for a dunk, sending the Knicks into a timeout.

That didn’t stop the avalanche. The Nuggets put together a 23-3 run for a 92-66 lead and brought a 92-71 advantage into the fourth quarter. The lead grew to 30 at 106-76 with 8:40 left and Tom Thibodeau put his starters back on the floor.

The Knicks were able to put a respectable final score on the game with Randle, Fournier and Derrick Rose outscoring the Nuggets' end-of-bench squad in the final seven minutes.