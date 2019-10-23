No. 0 Kadeem Allen

The Knicks’ lone two-way player earned a promotion from Westchester and saw some playing time late last season.

2018-19: 9.9 points, 4.0 assists.

No. 1 Bobby Portis

Portis was traded from the Bulls to the Wizards during the middle of last season. He became a regular starter in Washington and saw his rebounding and scoring numbers improve.

2018-19: 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds.

No. 2 Wayne Ellington

This will be Ellington’s second stint with the Knicks, though he never appeared in a game in his first go-around in 2014. He shot 40 percent on field goals and 37 percent from three last year with Miami and Detroit.

2018-19: 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds.

No. 5 Dennis Smith Jr.

A former first-round pick out of N.C. State, Smith came to the Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The 21-year-old averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 assists in 21 games following the trade.

2018-19: 13.6 points, 4.8 assists.

No. 6 Elfrid Payton

Knicks general manager Scott Perry is very familiar with Payton: he was an assistant GM in Orlando when the Magic traded for the former Louisiana-Lafayette star on draft night.

2018-19: 10.6 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds

No. 9 RJ Barrett

The 19-year-old Barrett was the highest-rated high school player last year and starred alongside Zion Williamson at Duke. He’s also the Knicks’ highest-drafted rookie since Patrick Ewing in 1985.

No. 11 Frank Ntilikina

The Knicks hope an encouraging showing at this past summer's FIBA World Cup will give the former first-round pick the confidence he needs to elevate his game.

2018-19: 5.7 points, 2.8 assists.

No. 13 Marcus Morris

Morris joined the Knicks after initially agreeing to sign with the Spurs this offseason. The 6-9 forward brings a physical, hard-nosed approach on defense.

2018-19: 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds.

No. 14 Allonzo Trier

Trier started last season as an undrafted free agent on a two-way deal but very quickly became a sparkplug off the bench. He should be a solid rotation piece moving forward

2018-19: 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds.

No. 17 Ignas Brazdeikis

“Iggy” led Michigan with 14.8 points per game last season. Knicks president Steve Mills said after the draft that he and Perry were “really impressed with his competitiveness, his toughness, the way he can shoot the ball.”

No. 20 Kevin Knox

Knox had an up-and-down rookie year after being thrust into a key role from the get-go. Will the lessons that the 20-year-old learned last year help him take the sophomore leap?

2018-19: 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds.

No. 21 Damyean Dotson

The Knicks’ second-round pick in 2017, Dotson started 40 games last year and shot 41.5 percent on field goals and 36.8 percent from three.

2018-19: 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds.

No. 23 Mitchell Robinson

The promising young big man was one of the NBA’s best shot blockers as a rookie but needs to improve the rest of his game.

2018-19: 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks.

No. 25 Reggie Bullock

Bullock gives the Knicks a scoring presence on the perimeter with a career 39.2 three-point percentage.

2018-19: 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds.

No. 30 Julius Randle

Randle was the Knicks’ big-ticket signing this offseason after agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal. The former No. 7 overall pick of the Lakers had a career year last season with the Pelicans.

2018-19: 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds.

No. 67 Taj Gibson

Gibson has finished in the top 20 in the NBA’s defensive rating three times in 10 seasons. He could serve as a mentor to the Knicks’ young core.

2018-19: 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds.

Coach David Fizdale

Fizdale’s biggest challenge this year: Balancing playing time between veterans on short-term deals and young players who the team hopes can become future stars.

Career W-L (three seasons): 67-116, .366