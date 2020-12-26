Even if there had been fans allowed into Madison Square Garden, some of the luster of the home opener was taken away with the loss of two first-round draft picks. Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley were both sidelined by injuries after just one game.

Quickley suffered a left hip injury when he collided with Indiana’s Myles Turner Wednesday and is listed as day to day. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he’s doing better, but not ready to go. Toppin suffered a strained right calf in the opening game and did not practice Thursday and was held out Saturday while meeting with team doctors. Austin Rivers, who missed all four preseason games, remains sidelined with a strained groin and still has not taken any contact yet.

Toppin was 3-for-12 shooting in the opener and spent much of the night offensively on the perimeter, firing up seven three-point attempts. His best play of the night might have been when he started a break and hit RJ Barrett in stride with a perfect pass for a layup.

"Yeah, he’s a work-in progress," Thibodeau said. "There’s some things he’s doing really well. I think each game he’ll get better and better, each day he’ll get better and better. He’s nicked up a little bit right now, so missing practice. You can’t really do anything in practice, but study and learn and that’s what he’s doing.

"He’ll come in, he’ll get treatment, he’ll watch film. He’s into the practices, and so I’m very pleased with him. I think he has the right approach and I think he’ll continue to grow and I think for any rookie, the first time through, I think there’s a learning process to it. The game is a lot different, the size, the speed, the rules. You have to learn the tendencies of each team, each player and so I think he’s learning that. He’s going through it, but I think when he’s out there, he’s playing, he’s getting things done. He’s not perfect, but I see the improvement from game to game.