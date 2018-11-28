PHILADELPHIA — The Knicks, rather than looking up at the dismal numbers on the scoreboard adding up like a video game as the Philadelphia 76ers humbled them Wednesday night, could look at it another way.

They could dream that someday their process would emulate the Sixers’ process, that they could go from the bottom of the standings to a contender, that days like this when they were blown out from start to finish in a 117-91 defeat at Wells Fargo Center would be behind them.

But for now, they are a young team promising a focus on player development and even on the second night of a back-to-back set sticking with a handful of players who likely are gone at season’s end.

The result was 27 minutes of Tim Hardaway Jr. being hounded by Jimmy Butler into a 1-for-11 shooting night — a reminder that the Knicks could have jumped into the trade market for Butler. There was a 1-for-5 shooting night for Emmanuel Mudiay and 1-for-6 for Trey Burke behind him. It was the Knicks young players not providing a hint that they could be anything like Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, and maybe not even T.J. McConnell.

When coach Brett Brown and the Sixers went through The Process though, it took years of pain, enduring seasons of 18 and 19 wins and then following that with a 10-72 mark. While Fizdale preaches patience with the building process of the Knicks, that sort of path sends a chill down his spine. The Knicks have had two decades of near constant futility but for Fizdale this is the first season.

“We have Kristaps [Porzingis] in the wings,” Fizdale said. “That’s the one thing that’s a little different than what Brett went through. They were trying to figure out all these different young guys. And you know, at some point they finally settled in on who those guys were going to be. But I just feel like with Kristaps sitting in the wings hopefully that can fast track us a little bit more.”

Maybe, but Fizdale had no hint of Porzingis coming back anytime soon and the process path isn’t always a straight line. While Embiid and Simmons are shining examples of what tanking can net a team, the Sixers would like to forget about Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel an maybe even Markelle Fultz — not to mention the trade that got them the No. 1 overall pick used on Fultz.

The Knicks are counting on being able to coax one of the free agent stars to take their money and another lottery pick next summer. But just like the Sixers, who had plenty of misses to go along their hits, the Knicks have to hope that they get it right — and that the last two lottery picks, Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox, pan out.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Of course. They’re a physical team, a winning team,” Ntilikina said after missing all five shots in a scoreless night — his second straight zero. “The way they’re built is really good and that’s how we want to be a couple of years from now. That’s our goal. We want the Knicks to be a winning team. We’re going to keep grinding and keep working on it to make it happen.”

The Knicks are counting on Ntilikina and the trio of rookies to provide some sort of core for the building project. But the lottery picks have shown they have a long way to go, second rounder Mitchell Robinson has had his minutes limited by almost constant foul trouble and the best of the three rookies has been undrafted Allonzo Trier, who put up 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists Tuesday in Detroit — becoming the first rookie in NBA history to do that with 11 or fewer field goal attempts according to Elias Sports Bureau.

But arbitrary highlights like that don’t count for much in a season that has deteriorated to 7-16 already after a harsh ending to a three-game road trip.

“All of it is a learning process for them,” Fizdale said. “Coming off a tough loss against Detroit . . . then coming in here and you’re playing against, quite arguably, a contender. This team is knocking on that door, especially with Jimmy [Butler] now. The Sixers came out with the right mentality. They weren’t going to mess around with us.”