If there was any question of how the 76ers would piece together a newly constructed roster, inserting James Harden into the lineup alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid, it has taken little time to answer it.

Easily.

With the two best players on the floor, both able to draw fouls almost at will, they methodically wore down the Knicks until finally finishing off a 125-109 win at Madison Square Garden on Sunday — a home court that felt very much like it was relocated to Philadelphia as the arena was packed with loud Sixers fans.

If the familiarity is far from complete and the game plans are basically give Harden the ball and get out of the way, when you have two MVP-caliber players in the lineup it will be more than enough on most nights. And Sunday afternoon, it was enough. Embiid piled up 37 points against an assortment of Knicks defenders and Harden, in only his second game with Philadelphia after the trade deadline deal from Brooklyn, had 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds.

"No question," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the start of the game of the Sixers mixing two stars. "Embiid, obviously, MVP-caliber player, as is Harden, and then the development of [Tyrese] Maxey. If you overlook a guy like [Tobias] Harris, who’s been terrific throughout his career — and then [Matisse] Thybulle fits the group perfectly. He gives them the wing defender and a lot of activity. So, it’s a well-balanced team. Embiid: back to the basket, off-the-dribble shooting, very dynamic big. And then the same with Harden. He gives you a different way to break the defense down. You put the two of them together; it puts a lot of pressure on you."

For the Knicks, Evan Fournier had 24 points and RJ Barrett, one game after scoring 46, put up 24 points, too. Immanuel Quickley added 21 off the bench and Julius Randle had 16 points and 10 rebounds. None of it was enough to stop the Knicks (25-36) from dropping their fifth straight game and 15th in the last 18.

Just minutes into the game Harden led a fast break and dribbled into the lane, drawing defenders to him. He dropped the ball off between his legs for Embiid, rushing in behind him, for an uncontested dunk. And then midway through the fourth quarter, with Knicks centers Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims already fouled out, Randle, who was tasked with guarding the 7-foot Embiid at this point, misfired on an open three-pointer from the corner and Harden pushed the ball up court, finding Embiid streaking to the rim for a thunderous dunk to serve as an exclamation point.

The Knicks had trailed by as many as 12 and the deficit was still 10 midway through the third quarter. But with both teams living at the free-throw line and Quickley catching fire the Knicks fought back, closing within 91-89 entering the fourth quarter.

Obi Toppin tied it on the first possession of the fourth and Quickley gave the Knicks the lead less than a minute into the final period with a three-point play. The Knicks upped the lead to three, but with a chance to extend it Cam Reddish threw up an airball on a three-point attempt and Harden drove through traffic for a layup on the other end. After a Quickley drive, Harden tied it with a long three-point field goal.

The Knicks were within one, 106-105, but Philadelphia poured it on to the final buzzer, steadily extending the lead until the final deficit was the largest lead of the day.