Julius Randle has rarely lost his temper or shown more than the slightest bit of emotion this season as he has ascended to the role of the Knicks’ team leader. But a week ago he nearly exploded after a heartbreaking loss in Brooklyn. And in the third quarter Sunday night, Randle looked ready to combust again.

This time it was a dangerous play by Philadelphia’s Tony Bradley that set him off. But the common denominator in the two uncharacteristic bursts of anger was this: trying to prove the Knicks are something more than just a tough workout for the league’s better teams.

When the Knicks fell short in Philadelphia five days earlier 76ers coach Doc Rivers talked about the playoff-like feel of the game. For the Knicks, that was a step forward, playing a hard-fought game to the buzzer against one of the Eastern Conference’s elite teams.

But with that game behind them and another chance Sunday night the Knicks wanted more than to show they could lose a close game. While the crowd was still a fraction of what it would be on most nights, Madison Square Garden allowed in a handful of celebrities courtside to give it a feel of a standard fan base, the Knicks sent them out disappointed as they fell, 101-100, in overtime.

It may have seemed like a playoff game, but what it really felt like was frustration as Tom Thibodeau was on the court, arguing even as the Garden was clearing out.

""They said we didn’t challenge," Thibodeau said. "Two officials. Tough calls. That’s all I’m going to say about it. Pretty obvious."

The Knicks sent the game into overtime when, after a pair of missed free throws by Tobias Harris a review of a ball squirting out of bounds gave them another chance. And with a foul to give, the 76ers — players, maybe not the coach so much — opted to let the Knicks play it out. Randle appeared trapped in the corner, but with a slight clear-out with his right arm, Randle put up a shot from the right corner that bounded off the rim, the backboard and finally dropped in to tie the score with 5.1 seconds left.

The 76ers then let the ball slip through their hands, giving Randle a chance to win it in regulation as he fired up a long three-pointer that banked errantly off the backboard.

In overtime, the 76ers took a three-point lead with Danny Green hitting a pair of three-pointers, but Alec Burks dropped in a short jumper and then RJ Barrett put the Knicks in front with 1:47 left on a fast break layup. Then after a wild scramble Reggie Bullock beat the 24-second clock for a three-point field goal with 1:10 left in overtime. Harris cut the lead to one though with a three-pointer and Burks misfired with 40 seconds left.

The 76ers missed two driving attempts. But they got another chance when Randle shoved Harris from behind for a loose ball foul with 5.3 seconds left. Harris, who had missed two free throws in the final minute of regulation. Thibodeau argued the call and was on the floor begging for a challenge as Harris waited at the free-throw line. This time Harris drained both shots for a one-point lead. Randle then drove the length of the floor and his shot rimmed out as time expired.

The 76ers had played Saturday without Ben Simmons and still managed a one-sided win over Sacramento, piling up 129 points. But for much of this night it seemed like the two teams might have trouble combining for that many points.

Randle’s anger rose in the third quarter when Bradley fell to the floor under the basket and while he was on the floor he grabbed Randle by the knee, yanking him down. Randle immediately reacted and when Simmons tried to push him away, Randle angrily smacked his arm away. The officials reviewed the play and ruled a Flagrant 1 against Bradley and a technical foul for Randle. The game was played with just two officials as Dannica Mosher was not available to officiate per the league’s health and safety protocols.

Matisse Thybulle hit a three-pointer with 1:37 to play, pushing the lead back to four. But the Knicks answered again, this time with Alec Burks hitting a three-pointer. Randle then double-teamed Harris for a steal, but with one minute left he missed in the lane. The Knicks then stole the ball, but Burks airballed a layup and Randle grabbed the loose ball, but lost it out of bounds. The officials originally ruled it off Philadelphia but reviewed it and reversed it, giving the 76ers the ball with 42.8 seconds left and a one-point lead.

"Blown call by the officials," Randle said. "Not enough contact for them to call the play. I don’t know who it was — Nerlens [Noel] — but clearly he had possession. After all the fouling and everything that was going on, for them to call that and decide the game is — ridiculous. They have to do a better job. It’s too many games like this."

Green then hit a runner in the lane with 19.1 seconds left, upping the Philadelphia advantage to three.