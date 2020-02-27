PHILADELPHIA — In the days before he was selected to be the next president of the Knicks, Leon Rose could be found courtside at the Wells Fargo Center, not far from his South Jersey home, mingling with his stable of star talent.

But when the Knicks took the floor to face the Sixers Thursday night, Rose stayed away, which perhaps is for the best since he no longer has a stable of star talent. He could have gotten a clear view of the work in front of him, though.

Watching the Sixers for years, he was witness to the process that the team took, acquiring young talent and putting it in place — able to decide quickly which players were keepers and which were shipped out for the next draft picks or pieced together for packages that brought the likes of Tobias Harris aboard.

Harris, the Long Island native, scored 23 of his 34 points in the first half as the Sixers built leads of as many as 20 points despite playing without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, holding on for a 115-106 win over the Knicks. Harris saved his biggest shot for last, holding off the Knicks after they cut the lead to five. Harris hit a three-pointer with 1:52 left to put the advantage back to 110-102. After Julius Randle (30 points) misfired from deep, Harris, who added seven rebounds and seven assists, fed Shake Milton for another three. Milton was 5-for-5 on threes and scored 19 points.

While the Sixers' formula of tanking for picks can be debated for its success, it’s hard to argue that they were better at it than the Knicks. With three straight lottery picks on their roster, another one in Kristaps Porzingis who was dealt away, the Knicks are well on their way to another lost season, falling to 17-42. Their sixth straight loss assured the franchise of a seventh straight losing season.

What Rose will inherit when he begins his tenure officially Sunday, successfully transitioning from agent to team president, is a group that holds little of the promise that the Sixers' young talent possessed in the early years of their rebuild. The lottery picks on the roster - Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett (and if you’d like, you can include Dennis Smith Jr. who was a Mavs lottery pick before coming to the Knicks in the Porzingis trade) - have yet to establish themselves as anything but bit players compared to the likes of Embiid and Simmons.

Ntilikina was out of action Thursday with a strained groin. Barrett was in the starting lineup as he has been almost all season as a 19-year-old rookie. And Knox might be the most confounding of the trio. After a rookie season that included Rookie of the Month honors in December and 57 starts, averaging 28.8 minutes per game, he has seen his minutes and starts cut drastically.

Knox played just 7:50 Thursday, all in the first half, shooting 0-for-3 from the field and 1-for-4 from the line. Knox insisted that even if the numbers don’t show it, he has grown this season.

“I definitely think I’ve gotten a lot better,” he said. “Just go out there, trying to get better defensively. One of the things I tried to take on this summer, just having a better defensive approach. That’s kind of been my mindset mostly. I’m not worried about the offense. That’s going to come. Shots are going to fall. But I really want to lock in defensively, lock in on making those extra plays.“

The Knicks started the season intent on improving from last year’s 17-65 record, but when the Knicks traded Marcus Morris at the deadline earlier this month and removed Steve Mills as team president it seemed as if it was time for the younger players to move into the starting lineup. But Knox remains on the bench and Thursday, even when Taj Gibson was kept out of action with a back issue, rather than start Mitchell Robinson, interim coach Mike Miller inserted Bobby Portis into the lineup at center.

Notes & quotes

Smith did not play in the second half, suffering concussion-like symptoms after taking an elbow to the head in the second quarter.