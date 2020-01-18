The onetime king of Long Island basketball ruled Madison Square Garden for the day.

OK, fine. Tobias Harris ruled it for only a few pivotal seconds, but it sure did count.

The former Half Hollow Hills West star sent a message home on Saturday night, sinking a right-wing three-pointer with 27.7 seconds left to give the 76ers a two-point lead in their 90-87 victory over the Knicks.

It was the Knicks’ eighth loss in nine games and a stark reminder that it’s going to take more than an interim coach to solve their ills.

Three seconds before Harris’ basket and coming out of a timeout, Marcus Morris’ pull-up jumper gave the Knicks a one-point lead, their first since the first three minutes of the game.

Ben Simmons had 21 points and eight assists for the 76ers. Josh Richardson scored 18 points and Harris had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Morris had 20 points for the Knicks. Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock added 14 points each.

The Knicks stuck close to the 76ers in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, though Philadelphia eventually went up by seven.

What occurred next was not so much a war of attrition as a war of ineptitude. Elfrid Payton scored five straight points, but then a shooting drought afflicted both teams.

Before Harris’ three-pointer, the 76ers shot 1-for-8 in the closing cold spell, which started with 6:45 remaining. The Knicks went 1-for-5 between 5:16 and 1:48.

It was, in all, a fitting end to a frustrating game.

In a span that would portend what was to come, the Knicks and 76ers were tied at 23 with two minutes left in the first quarter when back-to-back Knicks turnovers helped Philly go up by five.

That lead ballooned in the second quarter, and James Ennis’ trey gave the 76ers a 37-27 advantage about four minutes in. But, as would be the theme of the night, the Knicks found a way back, largely thanks to three players: Morris, Randle and Taj Gibson.

Randle’s three-pointer with 3:12 left in the first half tied it at 45, but the Knicks managed to get off only one shot down the stretch, leading to a 7-1 Philadelphia run and a 52-46 halftime deficit.

It was, at least, one small glimmer of hope for a team that’s had little to smile about in recent days. Morris and Randle, in particular, struggled while playing together earlier in the season. But the two highest-paid players on the team have found their rhythm under interim coach Mike Miller.

“I think they play well together,” Miller said before the game. “I think as we start the game, to have that scoring punch out there and have everybody going. One of the things that we’ve looked at is trying to find ways where we’re not subbing and they’re not sitting out together . . . Sometimes the game allows us to do that. Sometimes we can’t. We’ve explored different things.

“We have a lot of versatility because Randle can play the five and Morris the four]. We have a lot of combinations that can play well together.”

And that essentially kept the Knicks hanging around.

The 76ers — one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league — shot 40% from the perimeter in the first half (6-for-15).

The Knicks mostly went without their most capable perimeter defenders: Allonzo Trier got little playing time off the bench and Wayne Ellington was out with an illness.

Simmons’ dunk (his fifth of the night), put the 76ers up 67-60 with 3:40 left in the third.

The Knicks scored the next five and got to within two in the waning seconds of the quarter, but Frank Ntilikina’s baseline three attempt rimmed out and the two teams entered the fourth quarter with Philadelphia up 70-69.