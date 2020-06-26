The Allonzo Trier era in New York came and went quickly.

Trier, who was given a two-year contract just months into his career after the Knicks signed him to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent, was waived Friday to make room for a waiver claim pickup of former Nets guard Theo Pinson.

Trier started his NBA career in 2018-19 with a bang, scoring 15 points off the bench on opening night, and was transitioned from a two-way deal to a full contract in December of his rookie year. He scored a career-high 31 points against Houston as a rookie and scored 20 points or more nine times that season.

He then was in the starting lineup on opening night this season. He did not start another game and appeared in only 24 games this season for the Knicks. He played in just 13 of the 44 games after Mike Miller took over as interim coach replacing David Fizdale.

But despite averaging 9.7 points in 88 games for the Knicks, he was waived with his status as a restricted free agent looming. The Knicks' new front office replaced him with Pinson, who appeared in 51 games for the Nets in two seasons after going undrafted out of the University of North Carolina. Pinson averaged 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 11.3 minutes per game for the Nets. Like Trier, he was originally signed to a two-way contract, earning his way into the roster just after his rookie season began.