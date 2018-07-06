Knicks announce Mario Hezonja signing

LAS VEGAS — The Knicks signed free-agent forward Mario Hezonja on Friday and are expected to announce they’ve re-signed big man Luke Kornet.

Hezonja signed a one-year deal for $6.5 million. He received a big part of the Knicks’ mid-level exception. Kornet will earn $1.6 million for the 2018-19 season.

This was the first day teams could sign or announce that they’ve come to terms with a free agent as the NBA moratorium ended.

Hezonja, a 6-8 athletic forward, was taken fifth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, one pick after Kristaps Porzingis. Knicks GM Scott Perry was in the Orlando front office at the time so he knows Hezonja and his game very well.

“Mario is an extremely talented, multi-dimensional player who we’re excited to have join the Knicks,” Perry said in a statement. “With Mario, we’re adding another young, athletic and driven player. We’re confident he will further develop under this coaching staff and excel playing in New York.”

Hezonja has been mostly a disappointment in his three seasons, averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds with the Magic. But Hezonja came on at the end of last season and finished his third year with averages of 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

The Knicks view the talented Croatian as a low-risk, high-reward player who checks a number of boxes.

They want young, athletic players who they can develop. They need additional scoring with Porzingis out indefinitely. They also got Hezonja to take a one-year deal in keeping with their plan to have as much flexibility and cap space for next summer when they hope to sign a marquee free agent from a class that will include Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler and Kemba Walker.

Kornet was signed to a two-way contract last year after he was undrafted out of Vanderbilt. He played much of the season in the G League for the Westchester Knicks. He played 20 games with the Knicks and averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 points and shot 35.4 percent on three-pointers.

The Knicks have about $2.1 million remaining on the mid-level exception and the $3.4-million biannual exception to spend in free agency. They’re expected to use part of the mid-level to sign second-round pick Mitchell Robinson.

O’Quinn out

Backup center Kyle O’Quinn officially is an ex-Knick. O’Quinn, who opted out of a contract that would have paid him $4.25 million next season, agreed to terms on a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Pacers, a league source confirmed. The Queens product spent three years with the Knicks, averaging 6.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.