Knicks' RJ Barrett is finally playing up to potential

The RJ-aissance might be upon us, and not a moment too soon.

After a season marked by frustrating and diminishing returns, RJ Barrett appears to be realizing his promise, going into Monday’s game having scored 21 points or more in six of his seven games, and, most notably, playing to his strengths — attacking the basket, getting back on defense, and not getting too cute with his perimeter shots.

“When he attacks the basket, he’s hard to guard,” Tom Thibodeau said. “It’s get downhill, the second, third defender comes, spray the ball.”

Barrett took only three three-point attempts in his previous two games — a sign, perhaps, that he’s leaning into his makeup. Against the Nuggets Saturday, he scored 21 points, with four rebounds and shot 8-for-13 from the field, while continuing to show signs of improvement on defense.

“When he keeps it simple like that, he’s very effective,” Thibodeau said. “Stay away from the fadeaways, keep attacking the rim.”

Thibs high on Pitino

St. John’s fans weren’t the only people celebrating the newest hire.

Thibodeau, who, as an assistant coach at Harvard, used to travel to Providence to learn from Pitino’s coaching style, was highly pleased at his old mentor’s decision to lead the Red Storm. St. John’s announced the move to sign the Hall of Fame coach Monday.

“Just really, really happy for him,” Thibodeau said. “I think he's been a great coach wherever he's been. So he’s been through a lot. When I was a young coach, I used to go watch his practices at Providence. So he’s a good man, great coach, and I know he’ll do a great job at St. John's.”

No ill-effects for Brunson

Jalen Brunson had no ill-effects after Saturday’s 24-point game — a performance that marked his return from a foot injury that benched him for five of the previous six games, Thibodeau said. Brunson is making a case for himself in the most-improved conversation, averaging 23.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a year after he averaged 16.3 and 4.8 assists.

“And I think the important thing is the impact on winning, for all our players,” Thibodeau said. “And I think when you win, the byproduct of winning is people get recognized. So I'm hopeful that he does get recognized, but I don't want it to get lost.”