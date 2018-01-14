The Knicks made a quick stopover at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, taking on New Orleans before heading outbound again for the next seven games, beginning in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

The afternoon ultimately ended badly for them. The Knicks owned a 19-point lead late in the third quarter and had to go to overtime. Jrue Holiday scored nine of his 31 points in the extra session, and the Knicks fell, 123-118, for their third straight loss.

Anthony Davis wrecked them all game long. The 6-11 forward/center scored 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points apiece for the Knicks (19-24). Jarrett Jack had 22 points and eight assists. Enes Kanter had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Holiday hit a jumper just inside the foul line for a 118-117 Pelicans lead with 1:52 to go in OT. Jack and Porzingis missed shots in the next sequence, and then Davis made a baseline jumper for a three-point advantage. Hardaway made one of two at the line, and it was 120-118 with 52.5 seconds on the clock.

Davis made one of two free throws with 17.5 seconds left to put New Orleans up by three. The Knicks had a chance to tie, but Porzingis missed a three with about 10 seconds to go.

In the fourth quarter, Davis scored seven in a 17-4 burst that cut the Knicks’ lead to 100-94.

Davis then hit two from the line with 3:25 remaining, and the Knicks’ lead was 105-101. But Porzingis found Kanter for a dunk. Davis responded with jumper. Ian Clark scored on a layup after a Jack miss to get it down to 107-105. Hardaway came through with a baseline jumper, but DeMarcus Cousins scored inside to cut it to 109-107 with 1:07 to go.

Then Kanter stuffed a shot by Davis inside. But the Knicks were charged with a shot clock violation with 9.9 seconds remaining, giving the Pelicans a chance. Davis scored on a layup over Porzingis to tie it at 109 with 3.5 seconds on the clock. E’Twaun Moore picked off Jack’s inbounds pass after a timeout, but missed a three at the buzzer.