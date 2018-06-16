As Kristaps Porzingis continues his rehab from a torn ACL, the Knicks are in the process of choosing a main piece to put alongside their franchise player.

All signs point to the Knicks taking a forward with the No. 9 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The forward position is an area of need for the Knicks and a strength in this draft.

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges, Duke’s Wendall Carter, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. and Kentucky’s Kevin Knox are players on the Knicks’ radar.

Depending on how the draft plays out, Bridges and Knox might be the only two available when the Knicks pick. Then, they would have to decide whether to go for the more ready, polished player in Bridges or the 18-year-old Knox, who could blossom into a really good pro.

ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg believes Bridges and Knox would fit nicely with the Knicks. But Greenberg, a Plainview native and Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School graduate, said everything the Knicks do has to be with Porzingis in mind.

“You’re not winning today,” Greenberg said, “so I think you’ve got to approach it like, ‘Who will play best with Porzingis?’ You’ve got to give Porzingis something to get excited about. Who’s going to fit with him? I think Knox and Bridges can both.”

The Knicks, who have missed the playoffs the past five seasons, are rebuilding. President Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry have stated repeatedly that they will do it the right way and not go for the quick fix that has hurt the franchise in the past.

It’s possible the Knicks could get in the mix if the Spurs seek trade partners for Kawhi Leonard. But they don’t want to part with Porzingis, who almost certainly would have to be involved. The Knicks plan to build around Porzingis, while positioning themselves to be big spenders next summer when Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker and Kevin Love could hit the market.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That’s just another reason this is a huge pick as the Knicks look forward in building a team they hope can be a perennial contender in the near future.

Bridges and Knox are versatile forwards, but Bridges, 21, is the better fit for the Knicks now.

He spent four years at Villanova — one year as a redshirt freshman — so he’s more NBA ready. Bridges is athletic, can guard multiple positions and is a good shooter. He’s a hybrid forward the NBA has fallen in love with in recent years, and should be able to slide right in and help the Knicks. He also comes from a winning program. Bridges helped Villanova win two NCAA championships.

Knox has been coached as well. Kentucky coach John Calipari runs an NBA factory. Knox improved his offensive game throughout his freshman season and matured. Many, including Greenberg, feel he will continue to rise and might be worth the wait.

“I love Bridges, but he’s got holes in his game,” Greenberg said. “Greatest kid. Good off-ball defender. Good anticipation. Not as good on the ball. Can he make shots. Where’s his upside compared to Knox’s?

“Bridges is a better defender. And right now at this moment, he’s got a little bit better balance and a maturity. Porzingis probably would rather play with a more mature guy, right? So from that point you’d say Bridges. In terms of pure potential upside and talent, it’s hard not to say Knox. He’s 18 years old. He’s 18. He can be going to his senior prom. How can you not think that’s worth the risk?”

This undoubtedly will be something the Knicks’ decision makers are weighing and will weigh. But they hope they have some decisions to make on Thursday.

There are wild cards who will impact the Knicks. Porter’s talent is undeniable, but his health concerns could affect where he goes. He was considered a top three pick before he needed back surgery as a freshman. Porter also has had some hip issues this spring. But he still may not fall to the Knicks.

The other wild cards are Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Oklahoma’s Trae Young, who are guards. Both could go in the top eight with Orlando (six) and Cleveland (eight) possible landing spots. But one or both could be there when the Knicks pick. If so, the Knicks may have a little debate — more so for Sexton.

“They can’t take a Sexton,” Greenberg said. “Even if Trae Young falls to them they can’t take Trae Young. I think he’ll have a nice NBA career, but there’s too many ifs in his game. The Knicks cannot afford another if. That’s why Knox or Bridges would make sense.”

A better scenario for the Knicks would be if both Sexton and Young are taken before they pick. It would mean at least three of the forwards they’re considering would be there.

Carter is a skilled bigger forward that some in the organization hope drops. He could go five to the Mavericks or seven to the Bulls. Perry, overseeing his first draft as a lead executive, could try to trade up for Carter. Greenberg doesn’t believe Carter is falling to nine.

“They’re going to end up with a hybrid forward,” Greenberg said. “That’s my gut feeling. Bridges is the safest pick they can make. If they want to swing a little bit for the fences then they go in another direction, and take Knox.”