The Knicks soaked in the All-Star break. Julius Randle went to Atlanta and played in the game for the first time. Obi Toppin was in the Slam Dunk competition. It was a time to relax and consider what they had achieved - or overachieved - in the first half of the season.

But a wakeup call for the challenge that faces them came quickly Thursday as the Knicks kicked off the second half of their schedule in Milwaukee. Falling behind by as many as 38 points the Knicks fell to the Bucks, 134-101, at Fiserv Forum. On the one-year anniversary of the night the season was shut down last year, the Knicks reverted to their form from that season.

Perhaps a perfect encapsulation of what was happening was late in the third quarter when Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo defended the All-Star Randle and as Randle tried to bring the ball up court Antetokounmpo easily stripped him and outraced him the other way for an easy dunk. After another turnover followed, Randle went to the bench with five turnovers and just three field goals.

Randle struggled through his worst game of the season, finishing with just seven points shooting 3-for-12, and turning over the ball five times. Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Early in the season, the Knicks beat the Bucks by 20 and whether it was revenge or simply a regression to the mean, the Bucks paid them back this time.

Entering this game the Knicks were not only just 3 1⁄2 games behind Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings but in fifth place in the conference and dreaming about a playoff chase. And that set the timeline for a rebuild on its head, meaning that the Knicks will start the second half with not only an arduous schedule but a decision to make about whether to go all-in.

Do you believe that this Knicks squad is really a contender for a top-four seed? Or are they a team that will hope to hang on near the end of the playoff field? That might determine what the front office, led by team president Leon Rose, working his first trade deadline, will do in the next two weeks.

"That’s a Leon question," coach Tom Thibodeau said this week. "Look, I have a strong bias towards good players. I know they’re looking at all the possibilities. If something makes sense for us, we’ll do it. If not, I love the team that we have. I love the guys that we have on the team. We’ll just keep working with what we have and Leon and [William Wesley], they’re combing the league, [general manager] Scott Perry. That’s their job."

The team already has made one deal since the season began, trading for Thibodeau favorite Derrick Rose. However, that offense-boosting deal has been negated for now because Rose has been subjected to the NBA health and safety protocols and missed his third straight game Thursday, with no word when he will be able to rejoin the team. With the Knicks on a four-game road trip to start the second half, his absence could change the team’s fortunes quickly.

If the first half of the season gave the Knicks hope that they are a contender, the four-game trip through Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Brooklyn and Philadelphia could provide hints that they aren’t. In addition to being without Rose, they are weeks away from getting Mitchell Robinson back, with little time to waste as they mount a playoff chase.

"The one thing the break does is it gives you a chance to dig into a lot of things," Thibodeau said. "And obviously you feel like in any season there are things you feel you’re doing well and other things you want to improve on. And you know what the challenge is. And sometimes you prioritize fixing one area and you focus in on that. And then you have slippage in another and you have to shift to that. … And we’ll be challenged the second half of the season, as will all the teams.

"And when you look at what we’re looking at, it’s a condensed schedule. Your practice time, you’re going to have to maximize your time. And you have a plan you’re going to have to stick to. You want to work the plan and keep your focus on improvement and exactly what’s in front of you."