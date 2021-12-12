Undermanned Knicks no match for defending champ Bucks

The losses started piling up even before the opening tip.

That might not seem unusual for a Knicks team that has been struggling, although usually they wait for the first quarter to start. But after announcing Saturday evening that Obi Toppin was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Knicks started Sunday morning by adding RJ Barrett to the health and safety protocols. Then the announcement came that starting point guard Alec Burks would miss the game for personal reasons with the birth of his son in the morning.

With the reigning NBA champion Bucks arriving, that was about as good as the day would get for the Knicks. Rookie Quentin Grimes stepped into the starting lineup and delivered a Knicks’ rookie record for three-pointers and even Kevin Knox came out of hibernation to add 18 points. But with Julius Randle and Evan Fournier, the two every-game starters still available, delivering miserable performances the Knicks fell behind by as many as 21 and dropped their sixth game in the last seven, 112-97, at Madison Square Garden.

The loss dropped the Knicks three games under .500 at 12-15 — the most below .500 they’ve been all season.

"It was tough, but a lot of people in the league, teams in the league have to deal with it," Randle said. "It’s the next man up, and dudes are ready for their opportunity and they were today."

Losing players to health and safety protocols is no surprise as increased testing in the last few weeks has revealed a glut of positive COVID results. Chicago has nine players in protocols and this marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that the Knicks had two players sidelined at the same time. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would not say if there was a concern that more players could be lost.

"I've said this all along from the beginning, our medical staff has been on top of it," Thibodeau said before the game. "They have reminders everywhere. You just can't let your guard down. Sometimes you can do everything possible and it still happens. So that's our reality. We have to deal with it and we have to be ready to play."

This game was never close with the Bucks scoring the first seven points and building the lead to 10 by the end of the first quarter. In the opening quarter the Knicks were 1-for-10 from three-point range with Grimes the only player to convert from beyond the arc. The deficit ballooned to 21 points in the second quarter. The Knicks got nothing from Randle, who finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists but turned the ball over seven times and shot 2-for-9. Fournier had six points and shot 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.

"They’re the defending champs so they’re tough," Thibodeau said. "They got off to a good start, new starting lineup, we adjusted quickly. And then I thought the fight was better in the second half . . . But if you have two or three bad minutes against them, they’re going to make you pay."

The positives came from Grimes, who had 27 points and connected on 7-for-12 from three-point range in his first career start, and Knox, who had played only 22 minutes this season but was on the floor for 29 Sunday. Derrick Rose, who replaced Burks in the starting lineup, added 18 points.

The alarm for the Knicks is certainly if more players end up in COVID protocols, but also if they aren’t getting desperately needed production from their stars. Thibodeau defended Randle afterward.

"In fairness, this an entirely different group out there," Thibodeau said. "He made a number of good plays out there and he’s adjusting and teams have loaded up on him pretty good. Tonight he tried to make the right plays, and that’s the most important thing. Some nights are not going to be great. But as long as you’re trying to make the right plays, I see the work that he puts in. I have the utmost confidence in him. The whole team does."

"I just try to continue to make the right plays," Randle said. "Like, I can start forcing it, but what would that say about my trust in my guys? So I just try to go out there and make the right plays. At least my intentions are to make the right plays. Just try to take what the game gives me."