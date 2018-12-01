Emmanuel Mudiay hit a three-pointer to send the game into overtime and then delivered big play after big play in the extra session to help the Knicks to a 136-134 overtime win over the Bucks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Mitchell Robinson blocked Eric Bledsoe's driving shot, and a jump ball with 2.7 seconds left in OT gave the Bucks another chance. Antetokounmpo outjumped Damyean Dotson and tipped it to Brook Lopez, who was fouled by Robinson with 1.2 remaining. After missing the first free throw, he missed intentionally on the second, but the Bucks could not get a shot up as time expired.

With the Knicks desperately converging on Antetokounmpo at every turn, he turned facilitator, handing out seven assists to go along with 33 points and 19 rebounds.

Mudiay, who sent the game into overtime with a three-point field goal with 24.1 seconds remaining in regulation, had 28 points and six assists.

The Knicks lost Trey Burke to a sprained right knee one minute into his night, and he did not return. They never turned to Frank Ntilikina, who got a DNP-coach’s decision for the first time in his career.