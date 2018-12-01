TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Emmanuel Mudiay plays hero as Knicks force overtime, hold off Bucks for victory

Mudiay hit a three-pointer to send the game into overtime and then delivered big play after big play in the extra session, helping the Knicks to a 136-134 overtime win over the Bucks.

Emmanuel Mudiay #1, Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 and

Emmanuel Mudiay #1, Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 and Damyean Dotson #21 of the New York Knicks celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com
Print

Emmanuel Mudiay hit a three-pointer to send the game into overtime and then delivered big play after big play in the extra session to help the Knicks to a 136-134 overtime win over the Bucks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Mitchell Robinson blocked Eric Bledsoe's driving shot, and a jump ball with 2.7 seconds left in OT gave the Bucks another chance. Antetokounmpo outjumped Damyean Dotson and tipped it to Brook Lopez, who was fouled by Robinson with 1.2 remaining. After missing the first free throw, he missed intentionally on the second, but the Bucks could not get a shot up as time expired.

With the Knicks desperately converging on Antetokounmpo at every turn, he turned facilitator, handing out seven assists to go along with 33 points and 19 rebounds. 

Mudiay, who sent the game into overtime with a three-point field goal with 24.1 seconds remaining in regulation, had 28 points and six assists.

The Knicks lost Trey Burke to a sprained right knee  one minute into his night, and he did not return. They never turned to Frank Ntilikina, who got a DNP-coach’s decision for the first time in his career.

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com

New York Sports

Vinni Lettieri #95 of the New York Rangers Lettieri rebuilds his confidence in Hartford
Jets LB Avery Williamson talks to media during Jets' Williamson dancing to a Nashville beat
Kevin Knox #20 of the New York Knicks Fizdale won't send Knox or Robinson down
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano runs to the dugout Will Cano gamble pay off?
Eli Manning, talking with coach Pat Shurmur here, Giants expect to play hard until the end
Kerry Collins threw as many touchdown passes as Kerry Collins to be inducted into College Hall of Fame