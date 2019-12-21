The pregame introductions at Madison Square Garden are normally reserved for wild, optimistic cheers for the Knicks and subdued boos for the visiting team. But when Giannis Antetokounmpo was introduced the crowd erupted in loud cheers.

Granted, the crowd was littered with Antetokounmpo jerseys, fans of the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player filling the Garden to get a glimpse of the player who might be the favorite to repeat as MVP. Antetokounmpo has become a traveling show in himself, drawing the sort of fans that a Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant once did — a beloved player unlike anyone else in the game.

If the Knicks might be OK with the cheers, happy to make the Garden a welcoming place for the player already coveted in the 2021 NBA free agent market if the Bucks can’t secure his future in the Midwest before then, they were left to try to figure out a way to stop him and stop the cheering on this night. There was no answer for him or the best team in the NBA this season as the Knicks fell, 123-102.

“They kept going all game,” said RJ Barrett, who finished with 17 points. “If we made a run or not they kept going all night. It’s tough when you have a stretch like we had in the third quarter when we don’t score. They have one of the best players in the world and they really play around him and they make their shots. It was tough.”

The Knicks were unable to stop him and continued their lost weekend — falling behind by 34 before losing by 15 in Miami and then trading by 29 to the Bucks, who beat them by 44 earlier this month. While the Knicks seemed boosted by the coaching change from David Fizdale to Mike Miller, they are now 3-5 under Miller with three of the losses coming in blowouts.

By halftime Antetokounmpo had nearly piled up a triple double with nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds. And before the third quarter was over he’d reached double-figures in all three categories, taking a seat as the lead ballooned to 29 points. He returned briefly when the Knicks (7-23) cut the lead below 20, finishing the night with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Khris Middleton added 23 points for Milwaukee (26-4).

The problem for the Knicks is that while they were sending defenders in waves at Antetokounmpo he was responding by finding open shooters outside the three-point line. The Bucks hit their first six attempts from beyond the arc and Brook Lopez hit a season-high four three-pointers even as the Bucks were without starters Eric Bledsoe and Wesley Matthews.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s a challenge, honestly,” said Julius Randle, who had 20 points. “They went 6-for-6 from the three-point line to start the game. That was our game plan to make the other guys make shots.”

“I saw that,” Antetokounmpo said. “I definitely saw that. But I don’t think they were consistent with it. Obviously, they did a great job with it to begin the game and then when we realized we got to roll to the pocket and find guys in the pocket or on the wing because they’re trying to collapse as much as possible. But I think as the game went on the paint opened up some more and we were able to get driving lanes.”

In the fourth quarter, the crowd even gave polite applause for former Knicks and older brother of Giannis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, when he came in to finish off a one-sided game.