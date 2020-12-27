After the Knicks absorbed a one-sided defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, a large contingent of the team’s young players went back on the Madison Square Garden court to work out. And then Elfrid Payton appeared, heading to the other end of the court to shoot by himself.

He had endured a scoreless night, missing all six of his field goal attempts, and handed out just one assist and if the Garden wasn’t nearly empty with no fans allowed in the calls would likely have been renewed to yank Payton from the starting lineup, the rotation and maybe even pushed out of New York.

Whether it was the extra work, the law of averages or just the sort of night that makes predicting the sport defy any analytical model, Payton was back on the court Sunday night and he came up with almost certainly his best night since joining the Knicks, scoring 27 points and handing out seven assists to lead the Knicks to an unlikely 130-110 upset of the Milwaukee Bucks for their first win of the Tom Thibodeau era.

Payton’s 27 points were the most he has scored as a Knick and the three shots beyond the arc were an unlikely development after he hit just 14 all last season. It wasn’t just him though as the Knicks got huge contributions from up and down the lineup, never taking the foot off the pedal.

Julius Randle had a team-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks.

The Bucks emptied the bench midway through the fourth quarter after a horrific shooting performance - 5 of 35 - from beyond the arc before the players on the end of the bench connected made a pair of threes. They finished 7-for-38 from three-point range (18.4%).

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks.

On a night when the Knicks could have been understandably exhausted, playing their first back-to-back set of games in a season with a shortened period of preparation, they put together their first 48-minute effort against a team forecast to be among the best in the NBA. It might not have seen a test the Knicks were looking forward to after the one-sided losses in their first two games, but Thibodeau said he was looking forward to it.

"I like it," Thibodeau said before the game. "The opportunity where we go on the road against a good Indiana team, come back and then have a tough Philadelphia team and then a back-to-back with a tough Milwaukee team, so it shows us exactly where we are and the things we have to work on and concentrate on to improve.

"So sometimes, and that’s part of the NBA, sometimes the schedule is going your way. Sometimes it’s not. We’re all hopefully playing 72 games, so it will swing at some point, but I think this will help us develop."

The first two games had presented a hard lesson for the Knicks, the fourth-youngest team in the NBA this season, a team without a single player who has reached the age of 30. With a new coaching staff and a young team, the Knicks have run an early gantlet, and it showed on the scoreboard with a 14-point loss in Indiana on Wednesday and a 20-point defeat in the home opener Saturday.

It hasn’t helped that the Knicks' two first-round picks have been sidelined since the first game of the season. Lottery pick Obi Toppin suffered a calf strain that is likely to keep him out for at least two weeks and Immanuel Quickley injured his hip in a collision after just 12 minutes on the floor in the opener. With Dennis Smith Jr. also sidelined Frank Ntilkina, who was one of the players on the court working out after Saturday’s game, got a chance and delivered, too, hitting all four of his three-point attempts.

"We got a really good group of players," Thibodeau said. "We have younger players who want to get better and they’re putting a lot of time in. I see it all the time at the practice facility. Guys are coming back to work on their game and studying film. They’re getting treatment. They’re doing a lot of things that are very positive. I told them that today. We’re not quite there yet, but we will be at some point. As long as we’re putting the proper amount of work in every day, the improvement will come.''