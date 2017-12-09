Knicks’ rally falls short against lowly Bulls

CHICAGO — There are road woes — long travel, unwelcoming crowds and difficult schedules — and then there’s what the Knicks are going through now. Let’s go ahead and call these road crises.

That’s what it means to make up a 13-point deficit and then score 10 points in the final two minutes of regulation, only to see your hopes of winning spin around the rim and skitter out.

That’s what it means to lose eight of nine road games this season.

And that’s what happened on Saturday night, when the Knicks, playing the worst team in the NBA, lost to the Bulls, 104-102, to fall a game below .500.

“We came out at the start of the game not ready to play,” Jeff Hornacek said. “There’s no excuse for that.”

After a lackluster first half, the Knicks turned it on in the dwindling minutes of play. They fell behind by 10 points with 2:02 left, but Courtney Lee’s driving reverse layup with 30 seconds remaining drew them within two. Then Lee found Kristaps Porzingis, whose jumper from the elbow with 5.4 seconds left tied it at 102.

But the Bulls’ Kris Dunn hit two free throws with 2.9 seconds left and Porzingis’ potential game-winner banked off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

“I had a great look at the three-point line,” Porzingis said. “It felt good. It [fell] short.”

Porzingis led the Knicks (12-13) with 23 points. Nikola Mirotic had 19 points for the Bulls (5-20) and David Nwaba scored 11 of his 15 in the fourth quarter.

Porzingis struggled with his rhythm for the second game in a row. He shot 4-for-14 in the first half, but his three-pointer with less than a minute left in the second quarter drew the Knicks to within seven. Frank Ntilikina’s layup in the waning seconds drew the Knicks to within 49-44 at the break. The Knicks ended the second quarter on a 7-0 run.

“We just didn’t move the ball well,” Hornacek said. “The only way you win on the road in this league is to play all 48 minutes.’’

The Knicks took small leads in the third quarter, and Damyean Dotson eventually tied it at 78 with 8:38 left in the game, on a floating jumper. But Mirotic’s three-pointer stemmed the tide as the Bulls went on an 18-9 run.

“I think there’s no excuse,’’ Enes Kanter said. “If you look at the whole game, we just didn’t play with a lot of energy, intensity.”

In truth, a loss in Chicago hurt the Knicks in more ways than one. The Knicks obtained the Bulls’ second-round draft pick from the Thunder as part of the transaction that sent Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City. Thus, every Bulls loss makes that a better selection.

Draft position isn’t something that concerns Knicks general manager Scott Perry right now. Checking in with reporters at the quarter mark of the season, Perry characterized “institutionalized losing” — the kind that gets you a lottery pick — as something of a disease and something he said the Knicks would avoid even if things aren’t looking so keen around March or so.

Said Perry, “I just believe it’s important to compete hard, do the very best that you can and then organically, let that the amount of wins and losses come out of that versus trying to put your team in a position not to win.”