Knicks tumble down stretch to another road loss

CHICAGO — The brutal road stretch that started for the Knicks Wednesday night began in brutal fashion with another gut-wrenching loss.

The Knicks led by 15 points, but they scored just one point over the final 4:23 of the game and suffered a 92-87 loss to the Bulls at the United Center.

It was the Knicks’ 11th road loss in 13 games this season. Beginning with this game, they play 16 of 20 and 19 of 25 away from the Garden. With the next two games on this trip at San Antonio Thursday and New Orleans Saturday, the road struggles could continue.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks (17-17) with 23 points, but he was just 1-for-5 in the fourth with two points. Courtney Lee added 17 points, but he missed some critical shots down the stretch.

Kris Dunn’s 17 points paced the Bulls, who won for the ninth time in 12 games to improve to 12-22.

The Knicks had double-digit leads in each of the first three quarters. But they fell apart again down the stretch like they did in Detroit last week.

The Knicks led 86-83 with 4:24 to go and missed seven consecutive shots. After Lee misfired on a jumper, the Bulls finally took their first lead since the first quarter at 88-86 on a Lauri Markkanen dunk in transition with 39.2 seconds left.

On the next possession, the Knicks turned it over but David Nwaba missed both foul shots with 24.9 seconds left. The Knicks had a chance to tie it after Jarret Jack was fouled with 8.5 seconds to go, but he missed the first free throw. Jack hit the second to make it 88-87.

The Knicks immediately fouled Dunn. He made both free throws to put the Bulls up three with 7.8 seconds to go. Following a timeout, center Enes Kanter got the ball behind the three-point arc and missed badly. It was only Kanter’s second three-point try of the season. He’s missed both.

Former Knick Justin Holiday (11 points) iced the game with two foul shots with 2.3 seconds left.

Hoping to change the Knicks’ fate on the road, Jeff Hornacek made a change to the starting lineup, replacing Lance Thomas with Doug McDermott. Hornacek brought Thomas off the bench, to guard Nikola Mirotic.

Mirotic sparked Chicago’s run of eight wins in 10 games heading into Wednesday as he averaged 18.5 points since returning from a fractured bone in his face the result of a cheap shot punch from teammate Bobby Portis.

Thomas played strong defense on Mirotic, as he held him to just four points. But the Knicks’ inability to score down the stretch cost them a game they should have won.

The Knicks have played the fewest road games in the league, and have struggled mightily. Eight of their 10 losses coming in were by at least 12 points. Hornacek said the key for the Knicks to finally find some success on the road is to be aggressive and don’t let up.

“Just play with confidence on the road,” Hornacek said. “They have a lot of confidence at home. Go ahead and go for it, win the game. Sometimes teams get on the road and try and do the right thing, try not to have too many turnovers and all of a sudden they get a little tentative.

“We just got to go for it. If you lose the game, you lose the game. But at least you went for it.”

The Knicks started the game with that approach. Porzingis was aggressive from the beginning as he scored 11 of the Knicks’ first 17 points. The Knicks ended the first quarter on a 14-2 run and took a 28-17 lead into the second.

The defense was a key factor in the Knicks’ building a lead and maintaining a comfortable cushion for much of the second quarter. Thomas kept Mirotic out of the scoring column until there was 2:29 left in the half.

The Knicks went ahead 46-31 with 3:57 left in the half, after back-to-back baskets by Jack. But too many defensive breakdowns and poor execution on offense by the Knicks led to a 15-2 Chicago run that trimmed their lead to two.

Overall, the Bulls outscored the Knicks 18-6 over the last 3:32 of the second quarter. But the Knicks held a 52-49 edge at halftime.

The Knicks opened the third by scoring the seven consecutive points and extending the lead to 10. But they had a hard time containing Dunn.

The second-year point scored 11 of the Bulls’ first 15 points to keep Chicago close. The Knicks never relinquished the lead, but they were only up 73-71 heading to the fourth quarter.