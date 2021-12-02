Knicks battle back in second half, but fall to Bulls in end

As the clock wound down ending the first half, the opponents were streaming to the locker room with an 18-point lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden were shouting their disappointment and Julius Randle and Evan Fournier animatedly were arguing in full view.

If it seemed like the wrong sort of fight for the Knicks on this night, a rift happening in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,812, the Knicks came out of the locker room and corrected that notion. Suddenly, they were all together; battling, scrapping and fighting their way back into the game.

But the fight came too little and too late. After a frantic comeback pushed the Knicks all the way in front in the fourth quarter, they were unable to hang on and fell 119-115 to the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks and Bulls met for a third time in a span of just over a month, the sort of familiarity that at earlier days in the history of these franchises would have led to hard fouls, benches clearing and the NBA studying film for fines and suspensions.

While Tom Thibodeau was a part of some of those groups earlier from his days as a Knicks assistant and a head coach in Chicago, his long relationship with Bulls coach Billy Donovan avoided the sort of war of words that once existed when Phil Jackson was roaming the sidelines in Chicago (who can forget, "Big Chief Triangle?").

Instead of going at each other, the Knicks were outrun, outhustled and outshot by the Bulls and the only arguments seemed to be going on among themselves. First, Taj Gibson was hit with a double technical and ejected with 4:14 left in the first quarter — just 3:13 after he’d entered the game. And then as the finishing touches were put on a dismal first-half performance Randle and Fournier very openly argued.

But with a turn at the half Randle would end up with 30 points and 12 rebounds while Fournier added 16 and four steals. But they could not match the Bulls' trio of DeMar DeRozan (34 points), Nik Vucevic (27) and Zach LaVine (27).

The fight for the Knicks on the court came after the Randle-Fournier discussion this time. Down 69-51 to start the second half and having trailed by as many 21, the Knicks took just over six minutes to cut the deficit to one, 79-78, hitting 11-of-13 shots to start the half. But the key wasn’t the shooting as much as it was the change in ferocity. The Knicks were suddenly scrambling all over the floor, the defense led by the unlikely presence on that end from Fournier, who went up to contest a dunk by Alex Caruso and appeared to block it cleanly. He was called for a foul, but the Knicks challenged the call and won the challenge.

The deficit was just 94-90 early in the fourth quarter, but Caruso stole the ball from Derrick Rose and DeRozan got Immanuel Quickley in the air, hitting a jumper and drawing a foul, which he converted for a three-point play.

The Knicks kept coming though as Obi Toppin scored on a strong move inside and then he slipped a pass to Mitchell Robinson, who was fouled and converted a pair from the line to close the gap to 97-94. Alec Burks then tied it with a three-pointer with 8:11 remaining.

But DeRozan answered again, calmly hitting a midrange jumper. Vucevic then delivered another three-pointer for a four-point lead. Two straight buckets from Rose tied the score again, but Vucevic connected again from beyond the arc with 5:55 left.

The Knicks called time and subbed in Randle and Fournier for Rose and Toppin and Randle scored immediately, but Quickley misfired on a jumper from the side that could have given the Knicks the lead, but that was just a momentary lapse. Randle blocked a shot a shot by Javonte Green and Lonzo Ball missed from three. Randle banked in on the other end and the Knicks finally led, 106-105 with 4:45 left.

The Knicks had a chance to build on the lead with Quickley ahead of the pack on a bad pass from Caruso. But Ball got back and challenged the shot, then saved the loose ball. DeRozan gave the Bulls back the lead, but Randle countered again with a baseline jumper. The back and forth continued with LaVine giving the Bulls a three-point lead but Randle drove to the rim and converted a tough layup, drawing a foul on Vucevic. But he missed the free throw, leaving the Knicks down by one. Randle went to the line again the next time down and misfired on his first attempt before tying the score with the second one with 1:24 left.

Vucevic missed on a three and the Knicks had the ball and the chance to take the lead. But Caruso stole the ball from Randle and LaVine was fouled as he headed toward the rim with 53.6 left.He converted both free throws and the Bulls were up two again. Rose misfired from three and the Bulls milked the clock down to 20.1 before DeRozan split defenders and scored for a 114-111 lead. Quickley missed on a rushed three and DeRozan added four more from the line to finish off the Knicks.