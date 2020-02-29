TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Evening
SEARCH
26° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Kevin Knox finds his game in Knicks' win over Bulls

Knicks forward Kevin Knox II draws a foul

Knicks forward Kevin Knox II draws a foul against Bulls guard Adam Mokoka during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

Kevin Knox hit just 1-of-6 shots to start the game Saturday, seemingly heading toward the sort of night he has had all too often when he gets buried on the bench down the stretch, watching the finish. But this time he came back and came on, hitting his last three shots and finishing with 12 points and six rebounds - four offensive - to help the Knicks hang on for the 125-115 win over the Bulls.

“We’ve been seeing the build up to it,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “Everybody wants to see it immediately. We’re seeing the small steps. We’ve given him things that we want him to meet and reach which are elevated each time. He keeps hitting his numbers and doing the things that we are asking him to do. He was outstanding tonight.”

Knox was in the gym working with his own shooting coach, Chris Matthews, Friday, on what was a scheduled day off for the team. Matthews, who has worked with numerous NBA players, began working with Knox in Florida during the All-Star break and then continued the work back in New York.

“These last 20 games I’m trying to end on a good note,” Knox said. “I just want to end on a high note. I just want to be aggressive from here on out and get to the basket and get to the free-throw line. Really, just trying to improve my defense. That’s my overall mentality going forward.”

Injury update

The Knicks were without Dennis Smith Jr. who suffered a concussion Thursday in the Knicks loss at Philadelphia. Smith will miss at least the next game Monday while he goes through the NBA’s concussion protocol. With Smith out the Knicks did get Frank Ntilikina back after he had missed the prior three games with a groin strain. Ntilikina was hampered by foul trouble early, but was on the floor for much of the second half. … Reggie Bullock was held out Saturday because of illness.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jordan Montgomery of the Yankees delivers a pitch Lennon: Montgomery offers Yanks some rare good news
Could former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy Popper: Rose is likely well-prepared to steer Knicks
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson looks on during the Robinson dazzles as Knicks halt 6-game skid
Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton scored a career-high 35 Pemberton, Buie lead Hofstra to No. 1 seed in CAA Tournament
Jarrett Allen of the Nets goes to the Nets' Allen struggling a bit since All-Star break
The Yankees' Gerrit Cole delivers a pitch during Cole provides some positive news
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search