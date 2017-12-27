Knicks vs. Bulls

TODAY'S PAPER
The Knicks fell to the Chicago Bulls, 92-87, on Wednesday at the United Center.

Photo Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

New York Knicks' Jarrett Jack, right, goes up to shoot against Chicago Bulls' Kris Dunn (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Chicago.

Photo Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez (42) goes up to shoot against New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Chicago.

Photo Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

New York Knicks' Courtney Lee (5) goes up to shoot against Chicago Bulls' Kris Dunn (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Chicago.

Photo Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) of Latvia, dunks against Chicago Bulls' Denzel Valentine (45) and Robin Lopez (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Chicago.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Daniel

Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket between Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Frank Ntilikina #11 of the New York Knicks at the United Center on Dec. 27, 2017 in Chicago.

Photo Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6), of Latvia, dunks against Chicago Bulls' Denzel Valentine (45) and Robin Lopez (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Chicago.

