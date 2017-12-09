TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 33° Good Evening
Overcast 33° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks vs. Bulls

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Knicks take on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at the United Center.

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis shoots against
Photo Credit: AP / Kamil Krzaczynski

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen and guard Justin Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, center, shoots
Photo Credit: AP / Kamil Krzaczynski

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, center, shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, left, and guard Justin Holiday, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter shoots against
Photo Credit: AP / Kamil Krzaczynski

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Denzel Valentine and forward Lauri Markkanen during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez looks to pass
Photo Credit: AP / Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez looks to pass the ball against New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

The Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie jumps for the ball Nets run out of gas, lose in Mexico’s thin air to Heat
Giancarlo Stanton hits a sixth-inning solo home run Source: Yankees on brink of acquiring Stanton
Giants quarterback Eli Manning walks off the field Giants vs. Cowboys preview
Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks on against the Glauber: New life at MetLIfe for Manning
New York Yankees' Starlin Castro reacts after swing Castro who? Fans giddy over potential deal for Stanton
Steve Spagnuolo, shown here during an exhibition game Spags making a list and checking it at least twice