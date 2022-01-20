Cam Reddish was sidelined again Thursday with a sprained ankle, the fourth straight game he has been sidelined since the Knicks traded for him and fifth straight overall.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said that Reddish is, "Pretty close. He’s moving around pretty good. Should be any day now."

But for Reddish it is also a time to acclimate to the new system after spending the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Hawks.

"Yeah, it’s hard to tell, because we haven’t gotten into a game," Thibodeau said of what he has seen from Reddish. "He’s learning what we’re doing, so that takes a little time. We love his size. He’s been terrific. He comes in early. He studies. He works hard. So, he’s doing all the right things, which is the first step."

Rose sighting

Derrick Rose, still rehabilitating from surgery on his right ankle, was on the court before the game, working with a trainer on strength and flexibility. When he underwent the surgery just before Christmas, the Knicks estimated eight weeks before he would be re-evaluated.

"Yeah, he can spot shoot," Thibodeau said. "That’s basically about it. He’s right on schedule for where we thought he would be."

Trouble at the rim

Alec Burks has been struggling with his shooting of late, including an 0-for-3 performance Tuesday that was capped by a misfire from three as time expired that could have won the game. In the last 10 games entering the meeting with New Orleans, he was shooting 31.4% overall and 30.8% from beyond the arc.

But he also is shooting just 42% on finishing at the rim.

"The interesting thing, he probably hasn’t finished as well — he didn’t finish at a high number last year either," Thibodeau said. "It’s off the dribble and it’s his shotmaking. You look at it, he’s always going to be around 40% from three, he’s always going to be a good free throw shooter and then he’s going to play-make for you. So early on in his career he was very good at drawing fouls, but I think we’ve seen league-wide that drop down this year."