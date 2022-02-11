PORTLAND, Ore. — When Cam Reddish got the call to enter the game Thursday night at Golden State, it wasn’t with the chants that have echoed through Madison Square Garden, pleading with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to insert the newcomer into the game. Instead, it came with a shrug and a recognition that Reddish was the player whom the Knicks had traded for a month ago and had spent considerable time and effort to deal away ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Reddish played nearly 20 minutes in the Knicks' surprising 116-114 win over Golden State, compiling 12 points, three assists and two steals, a solid contribution off of the bench, but the sort of up-and -own performance that alternately provided hints of his potential and also why Atlanta was more than willing to ship him away midway through his third season.

He had asked for his exit from Atlanta, hoping to find a new home with a better opportunity. But in getting his wish, he has already found that the grass isn’t greener on the other side, going from more than 23 minutes per game, including seven starts, with the Hawks to just six appearances averaging 11.5 minutes with the Knicks — inactive for his first four games in New York and never getting off the bench in four others. And he admitted he heard that talk that he could have been traded Thursday.

"It wasn’t tough. It’s a business," Reddish said. "I learned that a few weeks go. Nothing’s going to faze me. It is what it is. I’m ready for pretty much anything. I’m here in New York, happy to be here and hoping to get some more runs."

What he has learned quickly is that after being a hyped prospect as he entered Duke — with RJ Barrett — potential can be a dirty word when a player doesn’t live up to the talk.

"Cam has been terrific," Thibodeau said. "We knew when we made the trade there was a logjam, but his attitude has been terrific and that’s what I go by. And he’s going to play based on performance. And so it’s how you practice that’s important. It’s how you conduct yourself that’s important. That’s for everyone.

"That’s why Quentin [Grimes] is in there. It started off for Quentin by the way he practiced and when he got his opportunity, he played great for us. He plays tough on every possession. To win in this league, you have to have competitiveness, that’s a big part of it. I don’t buy into the thing about potential and all that. You get what you earn in this league."

Is it a coincidence that in talking about Reddish, Thibodeau quickly detours to Grimes, who has met his demanding standards? It is almost certainly a message for Reddish, that if he wants the playing time, that is the model he should follow, no matter the raw tools he possesses.

The tools are tantalizing. Reddish had four baskets Thursday — a three-point field goal to start it, then two athletic drives and finger rolls at the rim and finally a smooth midrange jumper. It is a tease now for fans. But he knows that he is assured of nothing with the Knicks right now.

"It’s different," Reddish said. "Obviously it’s a learning experience, a lot I can learn from it. So I’m just trying to stay ready. When my number is called, be ready. That’s pretty much it.

"I know what I can do on the floor. I’m pretty confident in myself. So I’m not tripping about anything. I know that my time will come and when it comes, I want to be ready. I’m just trying to stay ready, just be in the gym. I’ve got to get back into game shape, find that game rhythm that comes by shooting the ball, stuff like that. Hopefully, that will come in the next few games, whatever, and I’ll go from there."

There is one more road stop and then it’s back to the Garden, where amid the team’s struggles he is the young player the fans want to see — and have made their point very clear and loud with chants and calls for him.

"It’s unreal. Unbelievable fan support," Reddish said. "It’s really hard to put into words how much love I’ve gotten from the city of New York. I’m just appreciative of it all. It’s been a crazy transition. I’m on the road now trying to get settled back in New York. It’s been a hectic time but I appreciate the fan love."