GREENBURGH, N.Y. — There will be no revenge game for Cam Reddish in Atlanta on Saturday when the Knicks play his former team.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said that Reddish, whom the Knicks obtained in a trade with the Hawks on Thursday, is expected to be "out awhile" with the sprained ankle he suffered in his final game with Atlanta.

Thibodeau said he doesn’t know how long it will be, but he and his staff are clearly itching to see what Reddish can add to the Knicks once he gets healthy.

"We’ll see when he gets here how he fits in and we’ll go from there," Thibodeau said after practice Friday. "Size, athleticism, wing position, that sort of thing. Sometimes a chance of scenery is good for people, so we’ll see how that unfolds.

"Everyone’s path is different. When you look at all the players in the league, some guys get off to fast starts, some guys get off to slow starts. It will all be based off performance. He comes in and it’s a fresh start for him. We’re loaded at the wing position right now, so we’ll see."

Reddish, 6-8, who played with Knick RJ Barrett at Duke and was the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft, struggled with injuries and inconsistency his first two years in the league. The Hawks moved him to a bench role this season, where he’s thrived (11.9 points per game) in slightly decreased minutes (23.4).

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told reporters in Atlanta on Friday that Reddish had come to him asking to go somewhere where he would have an opportunity for a bigger role than he did in the Hawks’ crowded wing rotation.

It was clear from his comments that he still thinks highly of Reddish.

"That’s the hard part anytime you’re talking about a 22-year-old player that has played less than 150 games in the league, I think," Schlenk said of Reddish’s potential. "He’s super high-talent. We all see that. He’s got great length, he’s got great size, he’s got great skill level. But we’re trying to blend the team together, as well. So we have to take all that stuff into consideration. He could certainly go on and have an All-Star-caliber career and I wouldn’t be shocked at all by that."

If that happens, it would be quite a steal for the Knicks, who gave up a very protected first-round pick and Kevin Knox to obtain Reddish, Solomon Hill (who is out for the season) and a 2025 second-round pick.

Right now, there is no obvious slot in the Knicks’ rotation for Reddish. Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks and Julius Randle have all put in major minutes on the wing.

"We’ll see once he gets here," Thibodeau said when asked about his role. "Again, you have to base it on who you have available and what the rotation looks like.

"I don’t think you can have enough wings. That’s the way our league has gone. I like his versatility. He can play three positions. In today’s NBA, I think that’s important."

Once the trade went down, it was a whirlwind 24 hours for Reddish. The newest Knick flew to New York for a physical on Friday and then turned around and flew back to Atlanta with his new Knicks teammates.

Thibodeau said as of midday Friday he had spoken only briefly with Reddish. Barrett said he talked with his former teammate after the trade and he was looking forward to playing with him again. He also said that the Knicks came to him before the trade to get his take.

"It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m happy, can’t wait till he gets here … I mean, he’s 6-8, very skilled, [can] shoot the ball, finish with both hands, plays great defense. So you’re getting a good, talented player."