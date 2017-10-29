CLEVELAND — Tim Hardaway Jr. had put up brick after brick in his first four games as a Knick. But he found his rhythm Sunday night.

The Knicks’ $71-million man performed like a prime-time player against the struggling three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers.

Hardaway scored a season-high 34 points to help lead the Knicks to their second straight win, a surprising 114-95 victory over the Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. It was their first win over LeBron James and the Cavs in the last 10 meetings.

After shooting 13-for-49 (26.5 percent) and averaging 11 points in the first four games, Hardaway was 11-for-19, including 5-for-10 from three-point range, and had eight assists.

“He didn’t look like he was trying to force it,” Jeff Hornacek said. “He took the right shots. Him and KP [Kristaps Porzingis] were both great.”

Hardaway got plenty of help. Porzingis had his fourth 30-point game of the season, finishing with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Enes Kanter added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Courtney Lee had 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Knicks (2-3) outworked the Cavaliers and were plus-10 on the boards.

Kevin Love’s 22 points and 11 rebounds led Cleveland (3-4). James had an uninspired 16-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist night. Former Knick Derrick Rose had 15 points.

The Knicks, who will host the Nuggets on Monday night, led for the last 27:27 of the game. They showed resilience by handling a few Cavaliers runs.

After leading by 15 to start the fourth quarter, the Knicks didn’t make a field goal for the first 4:17 of the quarter and let the Cavaliers close to within 94-88. Lee’s tough driving bank ended the drought and led to a 9-0 run by the Knicks.

“I was happy for our guys that we had the big lead and they cut it to six,” Hornacek said. “They could have folded against a veteran time like that. But they came back, made some big shots and pulled it out.”

Lee added a three-pointer in the run for the Knicks, who went up 103-88 when Kanter scored inside with 5:42 left. The Cavaliers closed to 10 on Kyle Korver’s three-pointer, but Porzingis responded. He scored eight consecutive points — including two three-pointers — to give the Knicks a 111-93 cushion.

Earlier in the day, team president Steve Mills talked about wanting to see the rebuilding Knicks show progress. He thought they made some with Friday’s win over the Nets, the Knicks’ first victory of the season.

“We just want to see the team move in a positive direction,” Mills said. “Hopefully the Brooklyn game was a step in the right direction because it demonstrated the kinds of things we want the team to do. It was good for the players because it gave them a sense of confidence.”

The Knicks started fast against the Cavaliers and built a 10-point lead 10:06 into the game. No one started faster than Hardaway. He scored 10 in the first quarter and had 24 by the half, helping the Knicks to a 62-54 lead at the break.

Hardaway missed his first two shots before making nine of his next 11.

“His shots are going to start falling,” Mills said. “The guy can shoot and make shots. That’s where he’s struggling the most right now. I think it’s the pressure of him wanting to be a leader of the team and wanting to do well. I think that will calm down for him and that will get better.”