LeBron James nudged the Knicks with a comment and was pushed by Frank Ntilikina in the first quarter. But when the game was on the line, James pushed hardest and the Knicks crumbled.

The Knicks were dominating the game, which had a definite playoff atmosphere with the intensity and the crowd’s volume. But they blew a 23-point lead during the final 13:58 and lost, 104-101, to the Cavaliers on Monday night at the Garden.

“Our guys played hard,” Jeff Hornacek said. “It’s going to be a lesson for us on how to finish the game.”

James, who upset the Knicks with a remark that was perceived to be a swipe at Ntilikina, was brilliant and unstoppable with the game on the line. He finished with 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. During one fourth-quarter stretch, James was responsible for 23 consecutive points for the Cavaliers by assist or scoring.

“LeBron made some great passes,” Hornacek said. “I think we sucked in too much.”

Kyle Korver added 21 off the bench, 19 in the fourth quarter, when he hit five three-pointers. The Cavaliers (7-7) shot 9-for-17 from three-point range in the final quarter. Korver made four foul shots in the last 49.2 seconds.

Said Hornacek, “It’s pretty deflating.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks (7-6) with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 and Enes Kanter, who also got into it with James, had 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Overall, it was an off night for Porzingis. He shot 7-for-21 and missed three free throws in the fourth quarter, including two with 2:27 left that would have put the Knicks up five.

James was booed during opening introductions and whenever he touched the ball. He has never been a Garden favorite since choosing the Heat over the Knicks when he was a free agent in 2010. But he’s added some fuel to their fire over the years, and poured a little more Saturday with remarks about the Knicks’ draft choices.

After the Cavaliers played the Mavericks on Saturday night, James was asked what he thought about rookie Dennis Smith Jr. He replied, “He should have been a Knick.”

James said at Monday’s morning shootaround that it was a shot at former Knicks president Phil Jackson, not Ntilikina. But the damage was done.

The Knicks defended Ntilikina. Kanter was the most vocal one, leading James to say Kanter “always got something to say. I don’t know what’s wrong with him.”

The chatter didn’t end there. James and Kanter got in each other’s face in the first quarter, as Kanter again came to Ntilikina’s defense. James pushed Kanter and the two received technical fouls late in the quarter.

“I don’t care who you are,” Kanter said. “What do you call yourself? King, Queen, Princess. Whatever you are. We’re going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us.”

The game changed after that. The Knicks were down one at the time, but they raised their level of intensity after that, especially on the defensive end, and opened a big lead.

The Knicks scored 15 consecutive points in the second quarter and took a 47-31 lead on Hardaway’s slam with 2:33 left in the half. They held the Cavaliers to six points in the first 10:14 of the second and forced them into seven turnovers in the quarter.

Ntilikina had five steals in the first half and one push of James that quickly earned him more fans. James ended up scoring the Cavaliers’ last seven points, but the Knicks still led 51-38 at the half.

The Knicks led by 23 with less than two minutes to go in the third, but the Cavaliers cut it their deficit to 87-83 on Dwyane Wade’s reverse layup. On the next trip, Porzingis buried a three-pointer to put the Knicks up 90-83 with 4:45 to go.

The Cavaliers hit three-pointers on their next three trips — all assisted by James — and drew to within 94-92 on Korver’s three with 3:25 to go.

After Porzingis went 1-for-2 from the line, the Cavaliers had a chance to tie it on the next possession, but Channing Frye missed an open three-pointer. Ntilikina was fouled on the rebound and made both free throws to give the Knicks a 97-92 lead with 2:59 remaining.

Later, after Porzingis missed two foul shots with 2:27 left, the Cavaliers tied it at 97 on Frye’s three-pointer. Ntilikina turned it over on the other end and the Cavaliers took their first lead since early in the second quarter as James knocked down a three-pointer over Porzingis with 1:23 remaining.

Hardaway missed a leaner in the lane that went out of bounds off the Knicks. Korver was fouled with 49.2 seconds left while trying to run through a screen and made both free throws to make it 102-97.

After Porzingis scored to make it a three-point game, James missed a runner, but Wade was there to rebound it. Korver was fouled with 10.2 seconds and hit both to put the Knicks in a 104-99 hole.

After Hardaway scored with 5.1 seconds left, the Knicks fouled James on the inbounds. He missed both foul shots but got the rebound, and time ran out on the Knicks.