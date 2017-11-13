This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Knicks vs. Cavaliers

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks host LeBron James and the Cavaliers on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers stands against
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers stands against Frank Ntilikina of the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks looks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers has words
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers has words with Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks after bumping Frank Ntilikina during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

