Knicks rally but fall short in loss to Cavaliers

The Knicks had, as they predicted, shrugged off the daunting task in front of them, on the road on the second night of a back-to-back. And they had added to the degree of difficulty, spotting the Cleveland Cavaliers a 15-point lead in the second half.

Now, after all of this, the Knicks had the ball with a chance to win the game in the final seconds. But Julius Randle’s desperation three-pointer fell far short and the Knicks first step on this arduous portion of the schedule began with a 95-93 loss to the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Knicks had fought back with rookie Quentin Grimes draining threes and then RJ Barrett getting to the rim. But on their final opportunities it was the Knicks stars — Barrett and Randle — unable to connect on three-pointers. Barrett led the Knicks with 24 points and Randle added 18. Obi Toppin chipped in 13 points and Grimes had 12.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers (29-19) with 20 points. Evan Mobley added 15

Looking at the schedule, the road was not going to be easy for the Knicks, facing three games against some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference with Miami and Milwaukee next up.

A brief return home for two games — and then a five-game West Coast trip without an easy mark among them.

That’s the sort of gantlet that can ruin a season.

But for the Knicks, playing at home at what they like to brag is "The World’s Most Famous Arena" has not exactly been comforting. The Knicks have endured more pointed vitriol at Madison Square Garden this season than at any road stop. They entered the road trip with an 11-10 road record and a 12-14 mark at home. So as this stretch begins, they insist there is no fear.

Love had drained three three-pointers in a 53-second span to push Cleveland’s lead to double digits in the third quarter. The second unit got the Knicks (23-25) back in the game, mounting a 7-0 run late in the third quarter to cut the deficit to seven. Toppin scored to cap an 11-0 run in the fourth that brought the Knicks within four midway through the fourth.

Randle, who was a minus-23 to that point, entered the game in place of Toppin, but Thibodeau did keep Grimes on the floor. And after a Cavs’ free throw Barrett scooped in a tough layup and the lead was down to three with 4:35 remaining. Grimes was tasked with defending the Cavs’ lightning-quick point guard, Darius Garland, nearly forcing him into a turnover and diving to the floor to try to save a loose ball. But Dean Wade delivered a shot clock-beating three. Grimes then answered by beating the shot clock with a three on the other end and Barrett drove again, to cut the gap to 90-89.

Randle then tied the score as he muscled in the paint, knocking Rajon Rondo over before slipping a shot around Mobley with 2:28 to play, capping a 20-5 run to even the score. But Randle missed a step-back jumper for the lead and Garland delivered a three with 1:23 remaining on a second chance basket — after missing all five of his previous attempts behind the arc on the night.

Barrett brought the Knicks within one with a pair of free throws after Mobley misfired on a pair. Rondo missed badly on a three and the Knicks had a chance to take the lead, but Barrett missed on a three and Mobley was fouled on the rebound. He made the first free throw, but missed the second, Randle pulling down the rebound with 1.7 seconds left.

Alec Burks struggled to inbound the ball, finally finding Randle far beyond the arc. His attempt fell short as he spun and fired from 37 feet with Lamar Stevens defending.